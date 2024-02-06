Out of the past: Dec. 5

1993

The Rev. Grant F.C. Gillard, new pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Jackson, preaches his first sermon there as pastor; his wife is the Rev. Nancy F. Gillard.

Cape Girardeau has added two new police officers and a firefighter to its ranks; Alvin Spencer, who previously worked for the Cape Girardeau Police Department, rejoined his old department after working as a special deputy with the U.S. Marshal's office in the Federal Building here; the other new police officer is William C. Kincade, who had been with the Charleston, Missouri, police force; Todd Soong came to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, after working as a paramedic for the past six years in Arnold, Missouri.

1968

State College president Mark Scully conducted about 20 newly elected members of the Missouri House of Representatives and two veteran House members on a tour of the campus yesterday, filling them in on the progress that has been made and the needs which the college still has; a small group of student protesters holding signs met the party at one point on the tour.

Maintenance workers of the State Highway Department are preparing to stripe the new Route K, an extension of William Street and Gordonville Road, which is to be opened to traffic soon; rain has delayed completion of the project.