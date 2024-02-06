Out of the past: Dec. 5

1992

As part of its approval and prioritization of projects on a 15-year needs list, the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission has authorized funding for extending Nash Road into the Southeast Missouri Regional Port; the commission also authorized completion of widening Highway 60 from Sikeston to Willow Springs, Missouri.

Jackson attorney John Lichtenegger has been re-elected to a second, one-year term as president of the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

1967

Because of the large amount of opposition voiced by city residents at a public hearing Oct. 3, the State Highway Department has tabled its proposed improvement of Broadway and parts of Bellevue Street from U.S. 61 to Frederick Street; however, the city isn't giving up on the project, but will attempt to convince the commission to reconsider its decision.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce elects Hugh M. McCall as its new president, succeeding Narvol A. Randol; McCall, a member of the chamber's board of directors, joined the organization five years ago.