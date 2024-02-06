Out of the past: Dec. 5

As part of its approval and prioritization of projects on a 15-year needs list, the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission has authorized funding for extending Nash Road into the Southeast Missouri Regional Port; the commission also authorized completion of widening Highway 60 from Sikeston to Willow Springs, Missouri.
Jackson attorney John Lichtenegger has been re-elected to a second, one-year term as president of the University of Missouri Board of Curators.
Because of the large amount of opposition voiced by city residents at a public hearing Oct. 3, the State Highway Department has tabled its proposed improvement of Broadway and parts of Bellevue Street from U.S. 61 to Frederick Street; however, the city isn't giving up on the project, but will attempt to convince the commission to reconsider its decision.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce elects Hugh M. McCall as its new president, succeeding Narvol A. Randol; McCall, a member of the chamber's board of directors, joined the organization five years ago.
Plans for registration, beginning Friday, of all young men who have reached the age of 18 since the last enrollment are announced by Chief Clerk Allen A. Reed of the Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board; instead of holding registration at various places over the county as in the past, the enumeration will be conducted at the office of the draft board at Jackson.
With 65 employees on the WPA rolls of Cape Girardeau County, projects are to be liquidated by Feb. 1, when the works system is to be closed out.
Only about 25 pupils are being kept out of the Cape Girardeau public schools by parents who oppose the order of the health and school boards that unvaccinated children may not attend classes; Anna Iten, school nurse, is being given credit for explaining the situation to a vast number of parents who initially refused vaccination; because of her work, many of the most obstreperous cases faded away.
LONGTOWN, Mo. -- Two robbers traveling in a Ford touring car hold up and slug cashier B.A. Thorpe of the Longtown bank, throw him into the vault, lock the door, rob the bank of a large sum of money and then escape.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
