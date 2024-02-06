Out of the past: Dec. 4

1998

Superintendents at two Missouri school districts have been named finalists for the top school job in Cape Girardeau; Dan Steska, superintendent at Arcadia Valley R-II District in Iron County, and David G. Smith, superintendent at Excelsior Springs District near Kansas City, will be in Cape Girardeau next week to meet with faculty, staff and the public.

A 156-year-old house once occupied by a daughter of city founder Don Louis Lorimier and an abode designed by Sears, Roebuck and Company are the latest candidates for local landmark designation by the City of Cape Girardeau; the application for the circa 1842 Steinbeck-Brock House at 9 N. Fountain St. -- owned by Lee Ragland -- will be considered by the City Council at its meeting Monday night; it already has been approved by the city's Planning and Zoning Commission and its Historic Preservation Commission; whether to grant local landmark status to the Freeman House at 24 N. Middle St. will be considered by the city's Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday; the city's Historic Preservation Commission already has given its blessing; the 1911 house is owned by Gary and Patsy Robert.

1973

The Charmin Paper Products Co.'s Cape Girardeau plant has been chosen as a training center for Germans to be employed at a new Charmin plant in West Germany; a number of Charmin managers from Germany and their families will be temporarily relocated to Cape Girardeau beginning in early 1974 and continuing into 1975.

State Highway Department surveys show no traffic-control signals are warranted at the dangerous Bloomfield-South Kingshighway intersection, which was the site of a crash fatal to a 15-month-old girl last week; city police records show an accident rate increase of 243% over 1972, when only seven accidents were reported; the accident rate at that location has shown one of the greatest increases of any in the city.