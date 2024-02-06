Out of the past: Dec. 4

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., a multi-station radio and TV broadcast company headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire radio and television stations of Max Media Properties, L.L.C., which includes KBSI-TV, a Fox affiliate at Cape Girardeau, and WDKA-TV in Paducah, Kentucky; the acquisition of nine television stations and eight radio stations is subject to Federal Communications Commission and Justice Department approvals and is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 1998.
An expanded version of Cape Girardeau's hotel, motel and restaurant tax ordinance will be forwarded to the City Council for action; the Convention and Visitors Bureau advisory commission votes to accept the revision of the existing tax, which redefines who pays the 1% restaurant tax and the 3% hotel/motel tax; the City Council will decide on the final wording of the ordinance and whether or not it will go before voters; Dan Drury is the only board member who voted against accepting the revised tax measure.
JEFFERSON CITY -- A prominent Cape Girardeau resident, C.A. Juden Sr., is reappointed by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes to the Board of Regents of Southeast Missouri State University; Juden's term expires in 1979; he was first appointed to the board in 1967.
Dr. James J. Whitley, supervisor of the Missouri Conservation Department's water quality investigations, speaking to Southeast Missouri State University's Eco-Activist Club, says municipalities, mining and industrial operations and agriculture are the biggest contributors to water pollution in Missouri; according to Whitley, chemical content tests of all Missouri rivers during the past year have show that none have escaped pollution.
Rules are announced by a committee of the Retail Merchants Association for a revived Christmas lighting contest, a pre-war feature of the Yuletide season; prizes will be awarded for residential lighting and for business firms in the commercial building division.
A tentative proposal for construction of a 40-room hotel building on Highway 61 on the site now occupied by the Palms Cafe is submitted to the city for presentation at a special session of the Cape Girardeau City Council this afternoon by Sophia Stern, owner of the property; a colored sketch of the proposed building shows a modernistic building, two stories in height, with a canopy overhanging the front; space for three shops is indicated in the south half of the building.
Engineers of the Missouri Public Utilities Co., are engaged in installing a full concrete roof for the power plant of the company here; local workers are doing the task; the roof is of fireproof material.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Bottles, jugs, jars and cans of moonshine liquor taken in raids by Sheriff Jesse E. Miller and his deputies and stored away at the courthouse here were emptied into the sewer Saturday by deputies Frank Miller and Richard Fitzgerald; several stills captured in the raids were also given over to the ax; more than 40 pounds of copper salvaged from the wrecked mills were sold to a junk dealer.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
