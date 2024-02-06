Out of the past: Dec. 4

Southeast Missouri State University wants a new mascot to root on its Indian and Otahkian athletic teams; after abandoning its traditional Indian chief and princess mascots 10 years ago, the school experimented with two other mascots -- SEMO Red and Thunderbird; both proved unpopular and were quickly dropped.
The Cape Girardeau County collector's office is expecting to receive nearly $2.29 million more in real estate and personal property taxes this year than last; however, almost 35% of that increase is due to the fact the county is collecting municipal taxes for some cities for the first time.
The official opening of the Christmas season in Jackson is ushered in by the annual Christmas parade sponsored by the Jackson Retail Merchants Association; this year's them is "Christmas in Cartoon Land" and is one of the largest parades ever presented here, according to parade committee chairman Marvin E. Proffer.
Mr. and Mrs. Hesse Rutherford, formerly of Chicago and now residing in Cape Girardeau, have purchased the three-story brick building at 207 Broadway from W.H. Daniels, who operated the Cape Frozen Food Co. there for many years; the ground floor of the structure, one of the oldest on Broadway, is being remodeled for future commercial occupancy and the upper floors will be converted into apartment units.
Cape Girardeau puts a two-hour freeze on parking in the Main Street business area in the morning and gets results; with a patrol car cruising the area and the officer on the beat present to back up the "no parking" signs installed yesterday, only nine automobiles are observed in the three-street area at 8 a.m.; this number is in sharp contrast to the 62 cars parked on the same streets two weeks ago, when The Missourian made hourly checks of the district.
With much material on the site and the remainder of it to be delivered shortly, the Esquire Theater, being erected in the 800 block of Broadway, is being rushed to completion; Bernard Woolner and Harold R. Roth of Memphis, Tennessee, co-owners of the Cape Amusement Co., which will operate the theater, were here yesterday and said it is planned to have the show house ready for use within a few weeks.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A handsome new chapel which the Lutherans of Chaffee and vicinity erected is dedicated with proper ceremonies; the Revs. W.G. Langehennig of Jackson and W.C. Krueger of Gordonville are the main speakers, assisted by the pastor of the new congregation, the Rev. William Schuelke.
After today, Kingshighway, south, between Cape Girardeau and Ancell, will be closed for traffic at the bridge across the big drainage ditch, according to road overseer E.E. Langston; the big bridge has caused the road district a great deal of trouble and is to be repaired; the high water from the recent rains has washed out under the approaches of the span, and new pilings must be driven to hold it; the bridge will be closed several days, and motorists wishing to go to Illmo will have to go by way of Chaffee, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.