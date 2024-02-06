Out of the past: Dec. 4

1996

Southeast Missouri State University wants a new mascot to root on its Indian and Otahkian athletic teams; after abandoning its traditional Indian chief and princess mascots 10 years ago, the school experimented with two other mascots -- SEMO Red and Thunderbird; both proved unpopular and were quickly dropped.

The Cape Girardeau County collector's office is expecting to receive nearly $2.29 million more in real estate and personal property taxes this year than last; however, almost 35% of that increase is due to the fact the county is collecting municipal taxes for some cities for the first time.

1971

The official opening of the Christmas season in Jackson is ushered in by the annual Christmas parade sponsored by the Jackson Retail Merchants Association; this year's them is "Christmas in Cartoon Land" and is one of the largest parades ever presented here, according to parade committee chairman Marvin E. Proffer.

Mr. and Mrs. Hesse Rutherford, formerly of Chicago and now residing in Cape Girardeau, have purchased the three-story brick building at 207 Broadway from W.H. Daniels, who operated the Cape Frozen Food Co. there for many years; the ground floor of the structure, one of the oldest on Broadway, is being remodeled for future commercial occupancy and the upper floors will be converted into apartment units.