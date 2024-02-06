Out of the past: Dec. 4

1995

Work continues on the new Country Mart, which will open in Jackson on Sunday; the Jackson store -- 46,000 square feet -- at the intersection of highways 25, 61 and 72, is the sixth Country Mart in Town and Country Grocers' Town and Country Division.

Heavenly Ham, which specializes in baked, spiral-sliced and honey-spiced hams and smoked turkeys, is set to open this week at 3443 William St., Suite A; the business also will offer fully-cooked barbecue ribs, specialty bacon, a number of condiments and a variety of side dishes; the local franchise is owned and managed by Kenny and Laura Ritter of Cape Girardeau.

1970

Cape Girardeau Police Department is short two officers following the resignations of patrolman Harry C. Carbaugh and Sgt. O. Dan Harmon.

Three members of the Missouri House Appropriations Committee -- 153rd District Rep. Don Hancock, D-Doniphan; 115th District Rep. J.F. Rains, D-Sedalia; and 96th District Rep. Ronald M. Belt, R-Macon -- studied building needs at State College on Thursday prior to committee action on a $250 million capital improvement bill proposed last month by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; they toured the entire campus, but primary emphasis was placed upon needs for a new field house and physical education facility and an additional science building.