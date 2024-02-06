Out of the past: Dec. 4

Work continues on the new Country Mart, which will open in Jackson on Sunday; the Jackson store -- 46,000 square feet -- at the intersection of highways 25, 61 and 72, is the sixth Country Mart in Town and Country Grocers' Town and Country Division.
Heavenly Ham, which specializes in baked, spiral-sliced and honey-spiced hams and smoked turkeys, is set to open this week at 3443 William St., Suite A; the business also will offer fully-cooked barbecue ribs, specialty bacon, a number of condiments and a variety of side dishes; the local franchise is owned and managed by Kenny and Laura Ritter of Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Police Department is short two officers following the resignations of patrolman Harry C. Carbaugh and Sgt. O. Dan Harmon.
Three members of the Missouri House Appropriations Committee -- 153rd District Rep. Don Hancock, D-Doniphan; 115th District Rep. J.F. Rains, D-Sedalia; and 96th District Rep. Ronald M. Belt, R-Macon -- studied building needs at State College on Thursday prior to committee action on a $250 million capital improvement bill proposed last month by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; they toured the entire campus, but primary emphasis was placed upon needs for a new field house and physical education facility and an additional science building.
Fire causes an estimated $5,000 damage to the home of the family of Ersie Nichols, 1131 N. Main St., in the afternoon; nearly all the clothing and household effects are ruined.
The Jackson City Council has contracted with Bohnsack & Pierce, St. Louis architects, for preliminary plans for a new memorial library building; a representative of the firm met with the council as well as Willis Knox, acting president of the Cape County Historical Society, which will also be housed in the new library,
A new organization to promote culture in Cape Girardeau has been organized -- the Cape Girardeau Science Club; the first meeting of the promoters and the organization of the club occurred Thursday evening at the home of professor A.C. Magill, 1428 Bessie St.; the club will promote the study of scientific subjects as they relate to community betterment.
Dr. W.C. Patton, well-known Cape Girardeau physician, spends most of his time these days telling folks he is not leaving Cape Girardeau; it is Dr. William G. Patton, an eye and ear specialist, who is preparing to move to Fort Smith, Arkansas; the latter is a young man who came here recently from St. Louis.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
