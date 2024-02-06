Out of the past: Dec. 4

1992

An investigation is underway to determine how a 25-to-30-pound, glazed-clay pylon fell from the top of the closed Marquette Hotel early yesterday; no one was injured when the roof ornament crashed onto Fountain Street.

Bungee jumping has come to Cape Girardeau; St. Louis Bungy, the Midwest's oldest bungee business, will be at Big Al's nightclub, 610 S. Kingshighway, each evening through Saturday; daredevils will have the opportunity to plunge from a platform 125 feet in the air while attached to nothing but a giant rubber band.

1967

The old steamer Cape Girardeau rests listing to port alongside the wharf in St. Louis, her second deck 80 percent under water; the victim of an accident the cause of which remains unknown, the 44-year-old sternwheeler sank at its moorings early Saturday; after plying the Mississippi and Ohio rivers for almost 30 years, it lately served as a restaurant on the St. Louis waterfront.

The Cape Girardeau County Court discloses the 1968 county budget will be smaller than 1967 and will be based on no increase in the tax rate; the budget as proposed is for $625,549 in appropriations on a tax rate of 45 cents per $100 assessed valuation; that budget figure is about $16,000 below the budget for the current year.