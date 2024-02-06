Out of the past: Dec. 31

1998

Charles Kruse has been elected to a fourth two-year term as president of the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation; Kruse, a Dexter farmer, was re-elected during the Farm Bureau's 82nd annual meeting at Osage Beach earlier this month; he was mentioned as a possible candidate for governor during his second term as Farm Bureau chief, but he remained in his present position, saying he wanted "to do the best job he could" for the Farm Bureau.

A change in how the federal government funds state veterans cemeteries could save Missouri millions, but could also delay two planned projects, including one at Bloomfield; a law signed by President Clinton on Veterans Day allows the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to fund 100% of construction and initial equipment costs for new state veterans cemeteries; previously, costs were split evenly between the VA and the state undertaking the project; while Missouri Veterans Commission officials applaud the federal government's willingness to pick up the whole tab, there is some concern that the program could now be underfunded; when Congress doubled the VA's financial burden for state cemeteries, it didn't increase the appropriation for the grant program.

1973

Building starts in Cape Girardeau hit an all-time dollar value high in 1973, with homeowners sharing in the high cost of construction by putting out $3,689,160 for 148 single-family dwellings; during the year, 432 building permits of all types were issued for an aggregate construction cost of $18,718,342, this for building construction and renovation alone and not including street and sewer construction; absent from this tally is the new Student Union being constructed at Southeast Missouri State University as well as around 100 dwellings and commercial and industrial structures erected just outside the city limits in sprawling new suburbs and industrial and commercial areas.

Traditional festivities that ring out the old and ring in the new are in store for many residents tonight as 1973 bows out, ushering in 1974; heavy advance reservations are reported by area nightclubs and restaurants; some are offering package deals that average $25 per couple for a full night of merrymaking, with an extra charge for night owls who choose to stay for an early New Year's Day breakfast.