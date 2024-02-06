Out of the past: Dec. 31

1947

Youngsters with a penchant for dancing are causing tavern owners considerable trouble despite the attempt of the operators to avoid violation of the law; the trouble is, says George J. Liebig, supervisor of the Cape Girardeau office of the Department of Liquor Control, the youngsters seek out places in order to satisfy their urge to dance, but, too often, they manage by devious means to violate the law by purchasing beer.

Joseph H. Quatmann, company manager, announces plans for a $100,000 expansion program at the Superior Electric Products Co., plant; included will be construction of a two-story addition to the present structure, adding 30,000 square feet of space, and purchase of new equipment; as projected, the addition will be located at the southwest side of the present building on Independence Street.

1922

Nora Roddy of Forney, Texas, has been named as assistant to the Rev. J. Richard Span, pastor of Centenary Methodist Church; she succeeds Alice Morton, who has been assistant to the pastor several months.

Many Cape Girardeau churches hold short programs and watch night services to usher in 1923; at the Christian Church, the radio is used at services for the entertainment of those present; the services at the Methodist Episcopal Church include a social, an old-fashioned song festival and a prayer and testimony meeting.

-- Sharon K. Sanders