Out of the past: Dec. 31

1996

When area cable subscribers turn on their televisions tomorrow morning, KFVS will be there, and it should remain on TCI cable television for at least the next two months; officials from the cable company say a 60-day extension on a contract with Cape Girardeau's CBS affiliate has been approved verbally; the deadline to reach an agreement was to be midnight tonight.

When Cape Girardeau students return to school Monday, the school buses they ride may be monitored with new video cameras; the school district, along with Ryder Student Transportation, has purchased six video cameras and 11 decoys for the 17 school buses that transport children to and from school each day; the real cameras will be rotated randomly among buses so children won't know if they are being videotaped or not.

1971

The burned-out Idan-Ha Hotel at Broadway and North Fountain Street, which was a community eyesore a year ago, is blossoming into an attractive, New Orleans design shopping and apartment complex; the rubbish and weeds were cleared away; the basement was filled in and topped with walkways, fountain and benches; stucco will soon be placed on the exterior of the former hotel, and wrought iron balconies will project from the structure; the building is owned by Burton J. Gerhardt Construction Co., which is doing the renovation.

Richard Popp, owner and operator of A and W Root Beer, 334 N. Kingshighway, has closed the business until March 15 to permit virtual rebuilding of the structure; the work will include a new roof line, white brick facing on the exterior, larger interior working quarters, new glass for windows and doors, walk-in cooler and freezer and a large sign to be elevated on a pole above the building.