Out of the past: Dec. 31

When area cable subscribers turn on their televisions tomorrow morning, KFVS will be there, and it should remain on TCI cable television for at least the next two months; officials from the cable company say a 60-day extension on a contract with Cape Girardeau's CBS affiliate has been approved verbally; the deadline to reach an agreement was to be midnight tonight.
When Cape Girardeau students return to school Monday, the school buses they ride may be monitored with new video cameras; the school district, along with Ryder Student Transportation, has purchased six video cameras and 11 decoys for the 17 school buses that transport children to and from school each day; the real cameras will be rotated randomly among buses so children won't know if they are being videotaped or not.
The burned-out Idan-Ha Hotel at Broadway and North Fountain Street, which was a community eyesore a year ago, is blossoming into an attractive, New Orleans design shopping and apartment complex; the rubbish and weeds were cleared away; the basement was filled in and topped with walkways, fountain and benches; stucco will soon be placed on the exterior of the former hotel, and wrought iron balconies will project from the structure; the building is owned by Burton J. Gerhardt Construction Co., which is doing the renovation.
Richard Popp, owner and operator of A and W Root Beer, 334 N. Kingshighway, has closed the business until March 15 to permit virtual rebuilding of the structure; the work will include a new roof line, white brick facing on the exterior, larger interior working quarters, new glass for windows and doors, walk-in cooler and freezer and a large sign to be elevated on a pole above the building.
BELL CITY, Mo. -- In 22-degree weather, fire last midnight swept a block of Bell City's business district, destroying all but one building in the block; loss was estimated at between $37,000 and $40,000; destroyed were the Jim Henderson barber ship, the Bell City Post Office, the Swindle restaurant, the I.R. Wright general store and liquor store and the Roby Kight Movie House.
The new year will make its debut on a note of gaiety; the occasion will be observed in home and church watch parties and, in more strenuous fashion, in night spots which are reported ready to handle a crowd on a par with that which a year ago jammed them to capacity.
The Daily Republican newspaper publishes its annual New Year Edition, outlining the progress made by Cape Girardeau and the area over the past 12 months; in addition to delivering the special edition to its regular subscribers, the publishers will mail a copy to each of the 400 members of the Missouri Press Association and to the mayor of each town in Missouri over 2,000 population; the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce will send a copy to each similar organization in Missouri.
A plate glass window in the Haman Drug Store, 609 Broadway, is smashed, and Kodaks valued at more than $100 are stolen at an early hour; Phil C. Haman, proprietor, says four of the more expensive cameras were taken.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
