Out of the past: Dec. 31

Controversy and crisis were at the center of many of the most notable, local news stories in 1995; it was a year of turmoil in the Cape Girardeau and Meadow Heights school districts, and the Mississippi River once again flooded homes and businesses; a strip-tease bar prompted an outcry from some citizens and led the city of Cape Girardeau to regulate adult businesses; the federal government searched for a site to build a new federal courthouse in downtown Cape; Southeast Missouri State University's president resigned to take the job of Missouri's higher education commissioner; and Southeast Hospital's LifeBeat helicopter crashed in Southern Illinois, but miraculously all of the crew survived.
For 14 years, Woodard's Smorgasbord restaurant has been serving home-cooked meals to residents of the Delta area; now Woodard's hope to do the same for customers in Jackson; the restaurant, which closed in Delta Dec. 16, will open Jan. 2 at 1830 E. Highway 61 in Jackson.
Possibly before the new year ends, motorists will be able to travel the entire way to St. Louis on an interstate highway; that's the encouraging word from William H. Shaw, district engineer for the State Highway Department; he quickly qualifies the statement, stressing it presently is only a possibility, and that the actual target date is in mid-1972.
The first snowfall of the season blanketed parts of Southeast Missouri overnight, but with few exceptions, the snow was scenic rather than hazardous; amounts ranged from just a trace in the Cape Girardeau-Jackson area to as much as five inches near Piedmont.
The Rev. Holland London of St. Louis, superintendent of the Missouri District, Church of the Nazarene, is the special speaker at a mortgage-burning ceremony at the local church in the evening; the Rev. and Mrs. O.C. Granger of Caruthersville, Missouri, offer vocal numbers; they were the special singers engaged in the Home Missionary campaign held here at the start of the church in July 1932; this campaign resulted in the organization of the 25 charter members of the city's First Church of the Nazarene.
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. -- Fire of undetermined origin, but thought to have started in a garage, late last night destroyed three buildings and heavily damaged another here with a loss estimated by owners at $150,000.
Two Cape Girardeau retail coal dealers announce all kinds of fuel coal delivered at $7.50 a ton; A.W. Robertson of Energy Coal Co., and F.W. Morrison say that, rather than be accused of overcharging customers, they have decided to cut the price of their fuel to $7.50 a ton, regardless of what it costs them.
Several watch parties have been organized here to bid the old year adieu and welcome 1921; Col. and Mrs. L.B. Houck will welcome guests at their home on College Hill, where they will dance, play cards and sing songs; members of Security Benefit Association will also have a watch party at their hall on West Broadway.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
