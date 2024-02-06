Out of the past: Dec. 31

1994

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- At midnight, Bill Hopkins' 20-year career as Bollinger County associate judge will end; but thanks to Gov. Mel Carnahan, he will begin a new career as county prosecuting attorney; Hopkins was advised of the appointment Friday morning in a phone call from Carnahan.

Missouri has implemented the instate trucking deregulation that goes into effect nationwide at midnight; deregulation of instate trucking means states no longer will be able to set rates, issue licenses or routes within their domain.

1969

Continuing the pattern set on its official day of entry Dec. 21, winter laid its third 3-inch snowfall on the Cape Girardeau area yesterday; like the two before it, Tuesday's white flakes came on top of freezing rain and sleet to make driving conditions hazardous; city motels were crowded overnight with travelers who checked in rather than brave the snow-covered highways.

Area revelers prepare to not only ring in a new year, but a new decade; night clubs near Cape Girardeau report advance reservations indicate capacity crowds for tonight's celebrations; it's also reported there will be a large number of private parties held to welcome 1970.