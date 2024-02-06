Out of the past: Dec. 31

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- At midnight, Bill Hopkins' 20-year career as Bollinger County associate judge will end; but thanks to Gov. Mel Carnahan, he will begin a new career as county prosecuting attorney; Hopkins was advised of the appointment Friday morning in a phone call from Carnahan.
Missouri has implemented the instate trucking deregulation that goes into effect nationwide at midnight; deregulation of instate trucking means states no longer will be able to set rates, issue licenses or routes within their domain.
Continuing the pattern set on its official day of entry Dec. 21, winter laid its third 3-inch snowfall on the Cape Girardeau area yesterday; like the two before it, Tuesday's white flakes came on top of freezing rain and sleet to make driving conditions hazardous; city motels were crowded overnight with travelers who checked in rather than brave the snow-covered highways.
Area revelers prepare to not only ring in a new year, but a new decade; night clubs near Cape Girardeau report advance reservations indicate capacity crowds for tonight's celebrations; it's also reported there will be a large number of private parties held to welcome 1970.
A Community New Year Day Service is held in the morning at Centenary Methodist Church under the sponsorship of the Kiwanis Club; the Rev. S.D. Aubuchon presides over the interdenominational service; an organ prelude is played by Alene Sadler.
The Rev. Ivan Nothdurft, son of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Nothdurft, speaks at the morning worship service at Grace Methodist Church; he will leave the United States in the near future to fulfill a teaching assignment in Bolivia; as he was reared and educated here, many welcome the opportunity to hear him and bid him farewell.
Next Monday morning will see the starting of the machinery in the new Tenzer Hat Factory and the addition of another important manufacturing industry to Cape Girardeau's list; the factory is equipped for making straw hats for women; it is located in the Morrison building at 36 S. Spanish St.
J.W. Gerhardt, well-known contractor, is preparing plans for a new office building to house his own business and plans to start work on it in the spring; he recently bought the big lot at the corner of Sprigg and Independence streets and will erect the building on the south half.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
