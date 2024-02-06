Out of the past: Dec. 31

1993

Being debt-free sounds good to most people, but not for a school district, officials say; the Cape Girardeau School District has been debt free since 1989, and board members say that's a bad thing, a sign the school district is standing still.

By late yesterday afternoon, as the final games of the University High Tournament were ready to get underway, action in Southeast Missouri State University's recreation center was hitting its peak; the Cape Girardeau Police Department, with the help of university basketball head coach Ron Shumate, held its first "Hoopin' with 5-0 at SEMO '93" mini-basketball camp.

1968

A resurgence of home-building, a near boom in apartment-house construction and continued sturdy business-industrial-institutional development in Cape Girardeau joined to keep a rosy glow in the construction phase of the city's economy this year; total construction, based mostly on building permits, for 1968 was $6,387,735.

Construction in Jackson, as judged by city building permits issued, more than doubled in 1968 the volume of the previous year; total value of construction begun this year was $837,480, compared with $415,290 in 1967.