Out of the past: Dec. 31

A fairly steady stream of taxpayers keeps the clerks busy at the Cape Girardeau County Collector's Office at the Common Pleas Courthouse Annex; taxpayers have until 4:30 p.m. today to pay in person; mailed payments will be accepted without penalties if postmarked Dec. 31.
Delays in construction of the new Cape Girardeau Senior Center means a New Year's Eve party won't be held at the new building, as had been hoped; the footing for the structure has been poured and the pre-fabricated building is on the site -- in pieces; delays getting the appropriate permits stalled work early; now the weather has been too wet to work.
Construction in Jackson declined for the second year in a row in 1967, according to Jackson city building permits; the total of permits issued in 1967 was $415,290, compared to $497,750 in the previous year and $742,980 in 1965.
The Ford Meat Co. expects to open a new wholesale and retail meat market on U.S. 61 South next week; the new building for the outlet was erected on the site of the old Nenninger Packing Co., which was destroyed by fire several years ago; Harry Ford and his son, Lloyd, have operated a meat market in Scott City for eight years.
The Southeast Missourian newspaper publishes its annual Achievement Edition; this year's 40-page newspaper emphasizes the war activities undertaken in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area during 1942; special note is taken of Harris Field; a list of the names of all 2,163 county servicemen and servicewomen is published as well.
The usual New Year's celebrations in Cape Girardeau -- in night spots and in homes -- and churches observe the occasion; the usual lively hilarity associated with the dawn of a New Year is tempered a bit by the war and its restrictions; a union New Year's service is held at 11:30 p.m. at the Centenary Methodist Church Education Building, where 1943 is met in the spirit of prayer.
The war, and the wrath of the Frisco general manager, prevented the completion of the work on the riverfront in 1917; the work was to have been completed in 1915, but high water prevented it; the same cause hindered work considerably in 1916, but in 1917 the work advanced until everything was finished except the new passenger depot; now that the government has taken over the management of all railroads, it is probable no new buildings that aren't a necessity will be erected; a new passenger station here likely will be delayed until after the war.
An entirely new system of grocery business is to be started in Cape Girardeau, featuring mainly cash sales and no deliveries; H.A. Nussbaum will install the Nussbaum Conservation Store at 614 Broadway.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
