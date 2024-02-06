Out of the past: Dec. 31

1992

A fairly steady stream of taxpayers keeps the clerks busy at the Cape Girardeau County Collector's Office at the Common Pleas Courthouse Annex; taxpayers have until 4:30 p.m. today to pay in person; mailed payments will be accepted without penalties if postmarked Dec. 31.

Delays in construction of the new Cape Girardeau Senior Center means a New Year's Eve party won't be held at the new building, as had been hoped; the footing for the structure has been poured and the pre-fabricated building is on the site -- in pieces; delays getting the appropriate permits stalled work early; now the weather has been too wet to work.

1967

Construction in Jackson declined for the second year in a row in 1967, according to Jackson city building permits; the total of permits issued in 1967 was $415,290, compared to $497,750 in the previous year and $742,980 in 1965.

The Ford Meat Co. expects to open a new wholesale and retail meat market on U.S. 61 South next week; the new building for the outlet was erected on the site of the old Nenninger Packing Co., which was destroyed by fire several years ago; Harry Ford and his son, Lloyd, have operated a meat market in Scott City for eight years.