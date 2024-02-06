Out of the past: Dec. 31

Starting tomorrow, a new smoke-free policy at hospitals across the nation -- including Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Missouri Hospital here -- will go into effect; employees, visitors and patients may no longer smoke in hospitals; health care facilities risk losing accreditation unless they comply with the new policy.
Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle is boxing his books and papers for his move from his office in Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau to new quarters on the second floor of the courthouse in Jackson; the move is one of several planned for various county offices during the new year.
Scott County's new officials were sworn in Friday by County Clerk Phil Waldman; they are John Sides, probate judge; Hess Porter, treasurer; Aubrey Michael, collector; J.E. Childress, second district County Court judge; H.D. Rodgers, County Court presiding judge; Robert Davis, second district County Court judge; Lynn Ingram, Circuit Court clerk; John Bollinger, recorder; Fielding Potashnick, prosecuting attorney, and Charles Blanton Jr., Scott County Health Center trustee.
Lt. Col. Roger W. Schreiner, son of Mr. and Mrs. I.T. Schreiner of Oak Ridge, has been assigned to the U.S. Army Mobility Equipment Command in St. Louis; Schreiner, a graduate of Oak Ridge High School class of 1934, has been in the Army since 1941; he has served in Korea, Japan and France.
First reported as "missing in action" in the Pacific war zone, Alvin Bruene, 23, a sailor in the U.S. Navy, has advised his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Bruene of near Friedheim, that he is safe; a letter telling of his safety came from the sailor at San Diego, California, where, presumably, he was brought after the engagement in which he was reported missing; he reported that he lost all his clothes and personal effects.
H.L. Marsh, who operates a large Federated store at Paris, Missouri, plans to return to Cape Girardeau in about two weeks to move or dispose of his store stock at 735 Broadway; he plans to move the store to Paris or some other town near Columbia, Missouri.
Mr. and Mrs. Garrett Glen have returned from Ogden, Utah, where he had been in business the past six months; they will make their home in Cape Girardeau once more, Glenn having accepted a position as manager of the men's department in the Sherman Store.
The pleasure boat Unome, which had been tied up in the river at the foot of Independence Street several weeks, was dragged out of the river Friday to a flat car on the old mill switch, where it was loaded for shipment to St. Louis; it is owned by a club there.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
