Out of the past: Dec. 31

1991

Starting tomorrow, a new smoke-free policy at hospitals across the nation -- including Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Missouri Hospital here -- will go into effect; employees, visitors and patients may no longer smoke in hospitals; health care facilities risk losing accreditation unless they comply with the new policy.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle is boxing his books and papers for his move from his office in Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau to new quarters on the second floor of the courthouse in Jackson; the move is one of several planned for various county offices during the new year.

1966

Scott County's new officials were sworn in Friday by County Clerk Phil Waldman; they are John Sides, probate judge; Hess Porter, treasurer; Aubrey Michael, collector; J.E. Childress, second district County Court judge; H.D. Rodgers, County Court presiding judge; Robert Davis, second district County Court judge; Lynn Ingram, Circuit Court clerk; John Bollinger, recorder; Fielding Potashnick, prosecuting attorney, and Charles Blanton Jr., Scott County Health Center trustee.

Lt. Col. Roger W. Schreiner, son of Mr. and Mrs. I.T. Schreiner of Oak Ridge, has been assigned to the U.S. Army Mobility Equipment Command in St. Louis; Schreiner, a graduate of Oak Ridge High School class of 1934, has been in the Army since 1941; he has served in Korea, Japan and France.