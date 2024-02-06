Out of the past: Dec. 30

1998

Burlington Northern merchandise train, heading from Galesburg, Illinois, to Memphis, Tennessee, derailed in northeastern Cape Girardeau County yesterday, sending two cars into the Mississippi River and spreading chemicals in the river and on its banks; 24 of the train's 86 cars went off the track in the sparsely populated area about a mile south of the Cape Girardeau-Perry County line, but no one was hurt; four of the 24 derailed cars contained hazardous materials, but a Burlington Northern spokesman said none of them was leaking and none posed an immediate danger.

James Sexton, president of Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, has resigned to take a job as CEO of North Iowa Mercy Health Center and Network; Sexton's last day at Saint Francis will be Feb. 5; merger talks between Saint Francis and Southeast Hospital will continue as scheduled, says Harry Rediger, chairman of the board of directors at Saint Francis.

1973

When the new year starts, one of the first commercial projects to be constructed will be an addition to the P.N. Hirsch Co. store on Plaza Way; the present store, covering 6,210 square feet of floor space, will have an addition on the north side of 11,730 square feet, with a frontage of 85 feet and a depth of 138 feet; the project was initially conceived by the late John F. Popp.

Cape Girardeau lucks out; the predicted snow of between 4 to 14 inches fails to materialize; instead, .11-inch of freezing drizzle and sleet with only a trace of snow covers city streets between 4 p.m. and midnight; north of Cape Girardeau, the State Highway Patrol reports Interstate 55 and Highway 61 are ice and snow covered, making travel difficult.