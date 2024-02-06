Out of the past: Dec. 30

1996

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Perry County is starting a task its southern neighbor finished three years ago -- giving everyone in the county a new address; the updated addresses are necessary for the new Enhanced 911 system.

Six members of the U.S. Naval Academy Men's Glee Club sing the National Anthem before the beginning of the Charleston/Delta basketball game in the University High School Christmas Tournament at the Show Me Center; Cape Girardeau native Clayton Hahs, 21, son of David and Candy Hahs and president of the Glee Club, convinced six friends and fellow club members to leave Annapolis, Maryland, and visit his hometown over the holidays; the group will also sing the National Anthem at the St. Louis Blues hockey game on Thursday.

1971

The upward trend of prisoner loads on the Cape Girardeau County jail has apparently reversed and funds planned to be used to expand capacity will instead be used for general remodeling; the situation comes to light in the morning as Cape County Court meets with Sheriff Ivan E. McLain, Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier and two members of the Board of Visitors.

Recent arrests in Stoddard County, Missouri, of 18 persons hunting rabbits at night and using car headlights to immobilize the animals are just part of a sharply increasing number of such violations in Southeast Missouri; Missouri Department of Conservation officials say parties of hunters are going out at night all over the Southeast Missouri region and shooting rabbits; they admit the problem is increasing.