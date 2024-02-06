Out of the past: Dec. 30

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Perry County is starting a task its southern neighbor finished three years ago -- giving everyone in the county a new address; the updated addresses are necessary for the new Enhanced 911 system.
Six members of the U.S. Naval Academy Men's Glee Club sing the National Anthem before the beginning of the Charleston/Delta basketball game in the University High School Christmas Tournament at the Show Me Center; Cape Girardeau native Clayton Hahs, 21, son of David and Candy Hahs and president of the Glee Club, convinced six friends and fellow club members to leave Annapolis, Maryland, and visit his hometown over the holidays; the group will also sing the National Anthem at the St. Louis Blues hockey game on Thursday.
The upward trend of prisoner loads on the Cape Girardeau County jail has apparently reversed and funds planned to be used to expand capacity will instead be used for general remodeling; the situation comes to light in the morning as Cape County Court meets with Sheriff Ivan E. McLain, Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier and two members of the Board of Visitors.
Recent arrests in Stoddard County, Missouri, of 18 persons hunting rabbits at night and using car headlights to immobilize the animals are just part of a sharply increasing number of such violations in Southeast Missouri; Missouri Department of Conservation officials say parties of hunters are going out at night all over the Southeast Missouri region and shooting rabbits; they admit the problem is increasing.
The weekend's warm temperatures, lightning, thunder and rain give way to snow and sub-freezing temperatures today; with heavy snow flurries in the air, the mercury sinks to 15 degrees.
Repeating their performance of last year, the Flat River High Bears won the championship of the second annual College High School Holiday Tournament Saturday night in Houck Field House by scoring a 43-41 victory over the Leadwood Purple Pups; the Van Buren Bulldogs captured third place with a 49-34 win over the Fornfelt High Bearcats.
Arrangements are to be made by representatives of the Vocational Training Division of the Veterans' Bureau to place ex-service men in the Teachers College here and in the local business college for vocational training; many of the veterans want agricultural courses, which they can take at the college.
That the sub-station of the Veterans' Bureau to handle vocational training for ex-service men in Southeast Missouri will be established in Cape Girardeau is likely, following a survey of possible locations for the bureau by W.E. Lapping, representative from the bureau's St. Louis headquarters; Lapping was shown four locations by a Chamber of Commerce committee Thursday: The First National Bank building, the Sturdivant Bank building, the Buckner-Ragsdale building and the Liberty National building.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
