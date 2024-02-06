Out of the past: Dec. 30

1994

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Water here will soon be more sparkling and pleasant for the palate; administrative assistant David Jackson says city crews hope to begin work on a new pre-treatment water system in the spring; it is hoped residents' complaints about odors and discolorations will soon be a thing of the past.

Law enforcement officers will be keeping a wary eye on the weather as they prepare to deal with New Year's Eve drunk driving; freezing precipitation is forecast for the Cape Girardeau area this weekend.

1969

Ice- and snow-covered highways north of Cape Girardeau make driving conditions hazardous, while inside the city limits, traffic moves at a creeping pace on slippery streets; more of the same is predicted, with intermittent light freezing rain and snow showers predicted through the day; this is the general forecast for all of Southeast Missouri.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Travelers stranded at Perryville by an afternoon snowstorm take refuge in the National Guard Armory overnight and fill the city's four hotels.