Out of the past: Dec. 30

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Water here will soon be more sparkling and pleasant for the palate; administrative assistant David Jackson says city crews hope to begin work on a new pre-treatment water system in the spring; it is hoped residents' complaints about odors and discolorations will soon be a thing of the past.
Law enforcement officers will be keeping a wary eye on the weather as they prepare to deal with New Year's Eve drunk driving; freezing precipitation is forecast for the Cape Girardeau area this weekend.
Ice- and snow-covered highways north of Cape Girardeau make driving conditions hazardous, while inside the city limits, traffic moves at a creeping pace on slippery streets; more of the same is predicted, with intermittent light freezing rain and snow showers predicted through the day; this is the general forecast for all of Southeast Missouri.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Travelers stranded at Perryville by an afternoon snowstorm take refuge in the National Guard Armory overnight and fill the city's four hotels.
Mike Shaltupsky plans to move his store, Mike's, to his newly remodeled location at 411 Broadway the first of the week; the store will be closed until Wednesday while stock is being moved from its present location at 409 Broadway; Mike's, which sells tobacco, liquor and novelties, has occupied the present location in the Idan-Ha Hotel building for 10 years.
According to school superintendent Louis J. Schultz, the Cape Girardeau School District is looking forward to the time when it can offer kindergarten opportunities to all children of the community; postwar plans include a new senior high school, which in turn would permit re-organization of the grade schools and furnish the needed extra space for kindergarten classes.
Ralph Reed, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Reed of Cape Girardeau, has won a six-year scholarship from the Knights of Columbus to study at Missouri University; he was examined last fall with 19 other applicants for the scholarship and won highest honors.
Employees of the International Shoe factory met last night at Vandeven Hall and are said to have perfected a labor union, although the name of the organization hasn't been learned; officers who are said to have been elected are Ben Frank, president; Grover Bond, vice president; L. Little, secretary and treasurer, and Barrett Seabaugh, financial secretary.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
