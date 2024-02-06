Out of the past: Dec. 30

1991

An old Haarig landmark, the Orpheum Theater building at 615 Good Hope St., has fallen victim to the ravages of time and soon will be demolished; it was decided to take down the 74-year-old building after authorities discovered the roof of the old theater had partially collapsed, which caused the upper west wall of the building to bulge.

After months of anticipation, the Salvation Army's Tree of Lights campaign is close to its $100,000 goal; with just two days remaining in the campaign, $3,500 needs to be collected for it to be considered a success.

1966

Cape Girardeau County's first auditor is sworn in in the morning, but it isn't clear whether he will be serving a two- or four-year term; James M. Haynes of Cape Girardeau is sworn in by County Clerk Rusby C. Crites and will officially take office Jan. 1; he was appointed to the post by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes.

Supersonic training flights by Strategic Air Command B-58 Hustler bombers will begin over the Cape Girardeau-Jackson area Sunday and will continue through March 31; the flights will originate at Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and extend to near Detmold, Missouri, in western Franklin County.