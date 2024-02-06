Out of the past: Dec. 3

1998

Five people were taken into custody Wednesday by the Cape Girardeau Police Department in connection with two shooting incidents in the downtown area earlier in the afternoon; no one was injured in either of the incidents; police say the first incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at the Thrif-T Car Wash on the corner of Themis and Middle streets; witnesses reported hearing multiple shots as occupants of two cars exchanged gunfire; additional shots were reportedly fired at a second location a few minutes later, two blocks from the original location.

The Area Wide United Way has exceeded the 1998 fund-raising campaign goal of $625,000; the goal was the highest ever attempted by the local United Way, which serves Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City; the exact amount raised will be announced at a victory party Jan. 7.

1973

COBDEN, Ill. -- Workers continue to search in the morning for the body of a brakeman trapped in the wreckage of two Illinois Central Gulf freight trains which collided head on yesterday morning one-half mile north of here; three bodies have already been found, and a fifth man was seriously injured; six locomotives, three on each train, were heavily damaged and 22 cars containing non-hazardous freight were derailed in the collision.

The first weekend of December brought the chill of Sunday gasoline station closings and price increases up to 45 to 50 cents a gallon, causing noticeably less city traffic in spite of the unusually warm temperatures; Cape Girardeau police report only one traffic accident and a marked decrease in the number of vehicles on the street; only three stations remained open here Sunday: Coburn's Gulf Service Station, 1404 Independence St.; Thoni's Oil Co., 402 S. Kingshighway, and Cape Skelly, 401 S. Sprigg.