Out of the past: Dec. 3

1997

ULLIN, Ill. -- The century-old Illinois Central Depot at Ullin, a wooden structure identified during the heyday of passenger railroads, as "344 miles south of Chicago and 568 miles north of New Orleans," was moved "across" the tracks yesterday; the structure, abandoned when passenger service was discontinued in this small community of 500, has been saved from demolition by the Ullin Civic Club and the Village of Ullin; it will serve as a museum and visitor center, and as a reminder of earlier railroad days.

One hundred nineteen people sent in their favorite recipes for the Southeast Missourian's Colossal Cookie Contest; celebrity judges Tom Harte, Susan McClanahan, Wes Kinsey and Judy Lueders awarded first prize to Denise Bailey of Jackson for her Santa's Whiskers cookies.

1972

The 21st anniversary of Faith Baptist Temple, 2530 Marsha Kay Drive, is observed by the congregation with a former pastor speaking, dinner at the church and special singing; the Rev. Raymond Bugg, now pastor of Central Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs, Texas, is the guest speaker at the morning worship service; he pastored here from 1955-1959.

Two new visitor contact stations will be used next year at Trail of Tears State Park north of Cape Girardeau to facilitate the distribution of the new Missouri State Park Board's user fee permits and to serve as information centers; the wood frame buildings are being built during the winter months at the entrance to the park near Lake Boutin and at the south entrance leading to the campgrounds.