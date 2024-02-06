Out of the past: Dec. 3

1995

The weather -- with temperature in the 60s -- does little to instill the yuletide spirit, but makes the task of selecting a Christmas tree a bit more pleasant; "It's been great," Dave Kinder, operator of a Christmas tree lot in front of Schnucks on South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, says of the warm weekend weather; "We've been swamped all morning. Usually on Sunday we don't have any customers until 12. Today we sold 40 before noon."

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Riverside Regional Library holds an open house in the afternoon at its central branch in Jackson.

1970

A planning bonus is awarded the City of Cape Girardeau, increasing by $10,980 a federal grant previously received to partially finance the west end interceptor sewer replacement project; the initial federal grant was for $109,000; the bonus was awarded because the city meets the planning requirements for federally assisted water and sewer projects of the Federal Water Quality Administration.

During a 15-minute meeting last night, the Cape Girardeau City Council adopted the plat of the Farrar Subdivision, handled a variety of other items, and held a short discussion on the proposed rezoning of Crites Second Addition.