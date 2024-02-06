Out of the past: Dec. 3

Cape Girardeau's revitalized airport could be headed for a crash landing if the Federal Aviation Administration closes the air traffic control tower, city officials say; the FAA is considering closing 23 towers at non-hub airports nationwide, including the one at Cape Girardeau; the move would save the government $5 million.
CAIRO, Ill. -- The Cairo Board of Education offered the Cairo Teachers Association an opportunity to settle its 10-day-old strike through a federal arbitrator, and the proposal has been accepted.
Following the appointment of three residents to the Cape Girardeau Housing Authority to bring it to full membership, the City Council takes initial legal steps toward inaugurating low-rent housing programs here; appointed to serve are two new members, Donald G. Sherwood and Vincent A. Kogge, and a former member, Richard E. Snider, who is reappointed.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Sgt. Kenneth M. Link, a member of the State Highway Patrol assigned as evidence technician and criminal investigator here, has been nominated by President Richard M. Nixon as U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Centenary Methodist Church begins its observance of Advent, when the Rev. George A. Bowles of St. Louis, executive secretary of the St. Louis Conference Board of Education, speaks at the church's worship services.
Church Loyalty Sunday is observed at First Baptist Church, during which members are enlisted in the financial support of the church for the ensuing year; the annual budget was adopted last week, and the coming week has been set aside as the time when the pledges for the budget are secured.
George W. Cross is back from a trip to St. Louis in quest of coal; he says he induced the coal administrator to release five more railroad cars for Cape Girardeau, three to be used for general purposes and two for the State College; most of the coal now coming to Missouri is from Virginia mines and is of poor quality.
Reversing the recent decision by the executive committee of the Southeast Missouri Football League, Jackson High School has accepted a challenge by Sikeston High for one final game to decide the champion of the season; it is proposed to stage the game Dec. 12 at Illmo, which is an equal distance from both towns.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.