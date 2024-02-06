Out of the past: Dec. 3

1994

Cape Girardeau's revitalized airport could be headed for a crash landing if the Federal Aviation Administration closes the air traffic control tower, city officials say; the FAA is considering closing 23 towers at non-hub airports nationwide, including the one at Cape Girardeau; the move would save the government $5 million.

CAIRO, Ill. -- The Cairo Board of Education offered the Cairo Teachers Association an opportunity to settle its 10-day-old strike through a federal arbitrator, and the proposal has been accepted.

1969

Following the appointment of three residents to the Cape Girardeau Housing Authority to bring it to full membership, the City Council takes initial legal steps toward inaugurating low-rent housing programs here; appointed to serve are two new members, Donald G. Sherwood and Vincent A. Kogge, and a former member, Richard E. Snider, who is reappointed.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Sgt. Kenneth M. Link, a member of the State Highway Patrol assigned as evidence technician and criminal investigator here, has been nominated by President Richard M. Nixon as U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri.