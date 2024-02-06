Out of the past: Dec. 29

1998

The idea of a establishing a court in Cape Girardeau County specifically to handle drug-related cases has received only limited support among county residents; the results of a survey, released Monday by Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle, indicate Cape Girardeau County residents favor establishing a drug court in the county to handle misdemeanor drug cases and to provide misdemeanor offenders intensive treatment rather than punishment; but the county overwhelming rejects the drug court concept for felony offenders and drug pushers.

The City of Jackson has formally designated land west of Interstate 55 as a redevelopment area, a step city officials say will speed commercial and industrial development of the 750-acre tract; the Tax Increment Financing district was approved by the Jackson Board of Aldermen at a special meeting last night; only Phase I of the plan extending from Klaus Park north along I-55 and along both sides of Highway 61, was activated.

1973

Energy czar William E. Simon isn't very popular among the 16- and 17-year-old drivers; his proposal earlier this week that a person must be 18 or older and a licensed driver before he will receive a month's supply of gasoline rationing coupons has brought mixed reaction from Cape Girardeau's young people; the 18-year-old limit for the coupons is still an uncertainty because the Nixon administration is considering gasoline rationing only as a last resort.

The rumor that has been floating around Cape Girardeau for the past week is true: Jim Lohr is now head man of the Southeast Missouri State University football Indians; Lohr replaces Jim Thrower, who announced his resignation two days after the 1973 Indians captured the MIAA Conference championship.