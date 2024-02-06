Out of the past: Dec. 29

1997

Local bird watchers were out in the wild this weekend taking part in the annual Christmas Bird Count, a tradition almost a century old; local Christmas bird counters are among more than 45,000 volunteers participating in the National Audubon Society 98th Christmas Bird Count; members of the local Four Seasons Audubon Society will be counting birds over the next three weeks.

The last time Betty Kuss and her eighth grade classmates saw each other in one place was the spring of 1950; in the afternoon, the group of Leopold, Missouri, classmates is at least partially reunited in Woodard's Cafe in Jackson; five members of the 1950 eighth grade class at St. John's Grade School catch up on half a century of lost history over dinner and coffee; four of the 61-year-old classmates, including Kuss, Carol Ann Clippard Beussink, Helen Thiele Beussink and David Elfrink, now live and work in the Cape Girardeau area; Maureen Elfrink, who works as a Catholic missionary, lives in Santaren, Para, Brazil.

1972

Rural areas of Cape Girardeau County are virtually without fire protection, and the situation may continue for several days; the pump on the Cape County Volunteer Fire Department's truck stopped operating yesterday afternoon as firemen battled a blaze at an outbuilding stocked with tires at Tanksley Trucking Co. on old Highway 61 South; by coaxing the pump along as the water fluctuated between zero and 100 pounds, firemen were able to wet down the burning building and tires before the pump came to a complete halt.

JEFFERSON CITY -- A Cape Girardeau firm, Sides Construction Co., has the low base bid for construction of a new highway patrol Troop E headquarters south of Sikeston, Missouri; the Sides bid will not necessarily be the one awarded, since several extra charges for related work and other matters have to be examined; the Division of Planning and Construction is prevented by a court order from awarding any contracts for the structure.