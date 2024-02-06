Out of the past: Dec. 29

1996

First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau will celebrate its 70th anniversary with activities throughout the month of January, a different theme marking each week of the celebration; former pastors have been invited to speak, and special music will be presented by different groups from the past; a reception is planned for the latter part of the month in the Common Pleas Courthouse -- in the same courtroom where the church was organized.

When Cape Girardeau Countians wake up Wednesday, they will be starting the new year in a brand new first-class county, but they'll hardly notice the difference; members of the Cape Girardeau County Commission say changes resulting from the move from second- to first-class status will be largely administrative; the shift is mandatory under state statutes when a county maintains a total assessed valuation of $450 million or more for five consecutive years.

1971

Beginning Jan. 1, a camper limit of 30 units will be in effect at Trial of Tears State Park north of Cape Girardeau, says Earl Schuessler, assistant superintendent; the move follows studies made by the Missouri State Park Board; the board is limiting each state park to 30 camper units in an effort to protect lands from overuse.

The Missouri Highway Department and the Missouri Park Board are cooperating to save one of the last vestiges of Americana in the state -- the Burfordville covered bridge; Joseph Jaeger Jr., director of state parks, reveals the park board is considering a plan to close the more than 100-year-old span -- along with the last three other covered bridges in Missouri -- to vehicular traffic.