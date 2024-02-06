Out of the past: Dec. 29

1995

A few more big checks in the mail could put the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army over the top of its $150,000 1995 Tree of Lights goal; as of Thursday, the local group was $10,200 short of this year’s goal, which was $25,000 higher than last year’s; the Tree of Lights campaign, slated to end Dec. 31, will be extended a week into January in hopes of collecting the remainder.

If they wait until the last minute to mail their county tax payments, taxpayers will find themselves delinquent; that’s because the Postal Service won’t cancel mail on the Dec. 31 deadline, which is a Sunday; County Collector Harold Kuehle said taxpayers need to mail their tax payments by Saturday.

1970

Plans for a 60-bed nursing home to serve Cape Girardeau and Perry counties and surrounding areas comes a step nearer to completion with the announcement of the signing of a contract with Drury Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau for the construction and equipping of the home; the home will be built through a non-profit corporation, the Lutheran Home for the Aged, along Bloomfield Road, one-half mile west of Highway 61.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — The City of Perryville yesterday agreed to pay $54,000 in damages to a Perry County farmer who claimed 2,000 to 3,000 of his hogs died as a result of drinking from a stream allegedly polluted by waste from a Perryville sewer disposal plant; the city agreed to pay the sum in two installments after negotiating with Frederick A. Bergman in and out of court for nearly three years.