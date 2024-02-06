Out of the past: Dec. 29

Law enforcement officers from several agencies converge on the Student Recreation Center at Southeast Missouri State University to participate in "Hoopin' with 5-0 at SEMO"; for the second year, the Cape Girardeau Police Department coordinates a basketball camp for boys between ages 11 and 16.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Sikeston City Council approves a new pay plan, raising the starting salary of public safety officers to $19,350, almost a $3,000 increase; the plan also raises salaries for the department's supervisory personnel.
Ice, snow and hazardous driving conditions move into the Cape Girardeau area; by late morning, glazing conditions exist to Patton, Missouri, on the west and Old Appleton on the north; the weather forecast calls for continued freezing rain and snow for the area over the next few days.
Another theft of copper wire was reported over the weekend, this time valued at from $600 to $1,200; Clyde Clippard of Cape Girardeau, a member of the Beechwood Club north of Dutchtown, says someone took a considerable amount of wire from the club grounds, including some 220-volt live wires from a pole.
Another misty, freezing rain envelopes Cape Girardeau and district early in the day, blanketing the whole area with a slippery ice coating, tying up traffic for hours and making travel generally extremely dangerous for the second time in three days; the forecast is for a continuation of the freezing rain through the day, with a possibility of higher temperatures tomorrow.
The Cape Girardeau Jaycees' "Smokes-for-the-Yanks" committee has just sent 120 half-pound packs of tobacco to patients at the O'Reilly Hospital in Springfield, Missouri; the tobacco was purchased with funds placed in jars around town; more money is needed to buy cigarettes and tobacco to be distributed to servicemen.
J.R. Loomis, who moved here in September from Parma, Missouri, has bought property in Phoenix and is preparing to move his family there.
Cape Girardeau County census enumerators have been appointed: Marshall L. Morton of Daisy, Jesse E. Johnson of Jackson Route 1, Charles E. Williams and Lawrence M. Shaner of Jackson, Ivy G. Brincefield, Julius W. Hollman, Martin A. Oberheide and Charles T. Lewis of Cape Girardeau, Ernest H. Vogel of Gordonville, William A. Yount of Whitewater, Earl McKee of Neelys Landing Route 1, Annas C. Hope of Pocahontas and Albert J. Hitt of Advance Route 4.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.