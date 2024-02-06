Out of the past: Dec. 29

1994

Law enforcement officers from several agencies converge on the Student Recreation Center at Southeast Missouri State University to participate in "Hoopin' with 5-0 at SEMO"; for the second year, the Cape Girardeau Police Department coordinates a basketball camp for boys between ages 11 and 16.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Sikeston City Council approves a new pay plan, raising the starting salary of public safety officers to $19,350, almost a $3,000 increase; the plan also raises salaries for the department's supervisory personnel.

1969

Ice, snow and hazardous driving conditions move into the Cape Girardeau area; by late morning, glazing conditions exist to Patton, Missouri, on the west and Old Appleton on the north; the weather forecast calls for continued freezing rain and snow for the area over the next few days.

Another theft of copper wire was reported over the weekend, this time valued at from $600 to $1,200; Clyde Clippard of Cape Girardeau, a member of the Beechwood Club north of Dutchtown, says someone took a considerable amount of wire from the club grounds, including some 220-volt live wires from a pole.