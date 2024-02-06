Out of the past: Dec. 29

The freezing rain, sleet and snow that fell on parts of Southern Missouri last night and early today, creating hazardous driving conditions, results in no accidents with injuries; most of the accidents involve cars running off the road or into medians and semi-trucks that jackknife on ice-covered pavement.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, in a move to improve its financial outlook, plans to establish a foundation in 1994; it will provide a means for the chamber to receive tax-deductible contributions and allow for possible corporate funding from the foundations of such business giants as Monsanto, Wal-Mart and Procter & Gamble.
ORAN, Mo. -- Members of Guardian Angel Catholic Church hold a reception in the evening in the school auditorium for the Rev. Anthony Menz, who was ordained a Trappist priest last Saturday at Assumption Abbey in Ava, Missouri, by the Rev. Ignatius J. Strecker, bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese; Menz is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Menz of Oran.
Uninvited burglars apparently held a holiday party in the apartment of Merrill Lewis, 14 Morgan Oak St., while he was away from home; Lewis told police that some time after Christmas, someone broke into his apartment, stole a $6 bottle of whiskey, and "it appears someone had a party."
Herbert Nussbaum, former College High player, has taken over as coach of the St. Mary's High School basketball team and is working his 15 candidates three nights a week at the John S. Cobb School court; the team hasn't played a game yet, as a schedule is still being worked out.
The intense cold wave and heavy snow which gripped most of Missouri failed to reach Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri overnight; temperatures here drop to a low of 22 degrees this morning, but the skies clear following two days of rain and light snow flurries.
The influenza ban having been lifted, church services resume in those Cape Girardeau churches which have pastors; the Rev. Thomas Bateman, pastor of the Presbyterian Church here, has written from Shelby, North Carolina, that he will be unable to return to Cape Girardeau until the first of the new year.
In addition to the regular worship services at Christ Episcopal Church, a memorial service is held in the evening for Lt. Louis K. Juden and Capt. George E. Alt, both of whom gave their lives in France, and for Louise Wasem, a nurse who died in Kansas City while on duty with the military.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
