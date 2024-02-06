Out of the past: Dec. 29

1993

The freezing rain, sleet and snow that fell on parts of Southern Missouri last night and early today, creating hazardous driving conditions, results in no accidents with injuries; most of the accidents involve cars running off the road or into medians and semi-trucks that jackknife on ice-covered pavement.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, in a move to improve its financial outlook, plans to establish a foundation in 1994; it will provide a means for the chamber to receive tax-deductible contributions and allow for possible corporate funding from the foundations of such business giants as Monsanto, Wal-Mart and Procter & Gamble.

1968

ORAN, Mo. -- Members of Guardian Angel Catholic Church hold a reception in the evening in the school auditorium for the Rev. Anthony Menz, who was ordained a Trappist priest last Saturday at Assumption Abbey in Ava, Missouri, by the Rev. Ignatius J. Strecker, bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese; Menz is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Menz of Oran.

Uninvited burglars apparently held a holiday party in the apartment of Merrill Lewis, 14 Morgan Oak St., while he was away from home; Lewis told police that some time after Christmas, someone broke into his apartment, stole a $6 bottle of whiskey, and "it appears someone had a party."