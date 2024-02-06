Out of the past: Dec. 29

1992

Missouri health officials are watching with concern the spread of hepatitis A in the St. Louis area, and a smaller outbreak of the disease in the Joplin area; in the past few months, 503 cases have been reported in St. Louis and an additional 276 cases in St. Louis County.

An official with the Missouri Campaign Review Board is in Cape Girardeau investigating a complaint filed against the committee that promoted a ballot initiative on city zone elections; Curtis Smith, a former city councilman, filed the complaint against the Elect a Neighbor Committee, charging the group violated several state campaign-finance disclosure laws.

1967

Contractors believed to be interested in bidding have been notified by the Masonic Temple Association bids for a new Masonic Temple here will be received up to Feb. 1 at the office of Henry Creighton, Cape Girardeau architect; the temple will be constructed on the site of the former Doggett Park on West Broadway.

Girardeans shiver in the morning in the season's coldest weather so far; the mercury plummets to 9 degrees about 6 a.m., but climbs to 27 degrees by 11 a.m.