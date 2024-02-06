Out of the past: Dec. 29

Missouri health officials are watching with concern the spread of hepatitis A in the St. Louis area, and a smaller outbreak of the disease in the Joplin area; in the past few months, 503 cases have been reported in St. Louis and an additional 276 cases in St. Louis County.
An official with the Missouri Campaign Review Board is in Cape Girardeau investigating a complaint filed against the committee that promoted a ballot initiative on city zone elections; Curtis Smith, a former city councilman, filed the complaint against the Elect a Neighbor Committee, charging the group violated several state campaign-finance disclosure laws.
Contractors believed to be interested in bidding have been notified by the Masonic Temple Association bids for a new Masonic Temple here will be received up to Feb. 1 at the office of Henry Creighton, Cape Girardeau architect; the temple will be constructed on the site of the former Doggett Park on West Broadway.
Girardeans shiver in the morning in the season's coldest weather so far; the mercury plummets to 9 degrees about 6 a.m., but climbs to 27 degrees by 11 a.m.
The War Department has notified local relatives of the death of Pvt. Paul T. Exler of Cape Girardeau on Dec. 2 in Africa; Exler, the son of George A. Exler of Cape Girardeau, went into Africa in November, after being in Ireland for some time; no details are given about his death, other than he died of internal injuries.
The first class of cadets greets its new home at Harris Field on U.S. 61, after arriving here Monday afternoon from a southern pre-flight school; the big group of cadets assembles in front of the administration building at the new Army airfield and join in singing "The Army Air Corps," the rousing theme song of the Army Air Forces.
The Missouri Public Service Commission issues an order directing the Missouri Public Utilities Co., owner of the Cape Girardeau waterworks plant, to comply with its previous order directing it to complete a new system for securing a water supply for the city from the river; the order gives the company 10 days in which to complete the new system or to file a written statement regarding it.
ORAN, Mo. -- The remains of Tom Harris, 16, a member of Sousa's military band, have been interred at Morley, Missouri, being brought from the Great Lakes, Illinois, training school, where he was stationed when he died; he was the son of the late Dr. W.E. Harris; his mother was with him at the time of his death.
-- Sharon K. Sanders