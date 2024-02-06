Out of the past: Dec. 28

1998

All that Christmas shopping in Cape Girardeau County over the past couple months has helped push sales tax receipts for the year well over last year's totals; the county ends 1998 with a 7.1% increase in sales tax from 1997 sales tax collections; in 1998, sales tax receipts totaled $4.78 million; in 1997, the total was $4.44 million.

ST. LOUIS -- Southeast Missouri State University's basketball team gave up a home game to play Southern Illinois in St. Louis; the Indians are hoping it will be Dome Sweet Dome for them tonight; Southeast and SIU -- two longtime rivals -- will square off in a 5:15 p.m. tipoff at the Trans World Dome as part of a college basketball doubleheader dubbed the Earth Grains Classic; Saint Louis and Kansas State will meet at 8 p.m. in the nightcap.

1973

Cape Central Airways Inc., the fixed-base operator at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, has asked the city for a long-term lease as a forerunner to constructing new hangars for private airplanes; if the lease is granted, very likely the old wooden hangars built in World War II would be demolished; two previously were destroyed by fire.

Eugene J. McNeely, 73, president of American Telephone and Telegraph Co., from 1961-1965, and a native of Jackson, died Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; McNeely was born Nov. 1, 1900, in Jackson and graduated from Jackson High School in 1918; he attended Southeast Missouri Teachers College for two years, before transferring to the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering.