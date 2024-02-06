Out of the past: Dec. 28

Scriptural Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3605 County Road 635, has installed a new stained-glass window in its bell tower; the window depicts an angel announcing Christ's birth to the shepherds; it was installed by Parsons' Stained Glass Co.
The University of Missouri-Columbia Tiger football team won't be the only MU students playing in the Holiday Bowl on Monday in San Diego; more than 200 members of the Marching Mizzou band will play in the first bowl game MU has attended in 14 years; Trent Redfearn and Chrissie Conklin, both of Cape Girardeau, are performing with the band at various times throughout the weekend; on game day, they will march in the Holiday Bowl parade, participate in the "Battle of the Bands" after the parade, appear at tailgate parties and perform in pre-game and halftime shows.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Bids are to be opened today on a new highway patrol headquarters site near Sikeston, Missouri, but no contract can to let under an order of Circuit Judge John Conley of Columbia, Missouri; he issued a temporary injunction yesterday to prevent the patrol superintendent, Col. E.I. "Mike" Hockaday, and the state director of planning and construction, John D. Paulus, from entering into any contract for the new Troop E headquarters building until a final decision in the case.
While most federal and state offices in the area are closed today -- proclaimed by President Nixon a national day of mourning for former President Harry S. Truman -- it's business as usual at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson; Clarence W. Suedekum of Cape Girardeau, chief administrator of the county as presiding judge of the County Court, decided the courthouse would remain open despite the presidential proclamation.
Kenneth Johnston, son of Mrs. Martin Johnston, 101 S. Lorimier St., who is spending his Christmas vacation here from the Divinity School at Yale University, is the guest speaker at the morning worship service at Centenary Methodist Church.
McCLURE, Ill. -- Heavy damage resulted when the Dunlap building at McClure, housing the 21 Club and two apartments, was destroyed by fire yesterday morning; an overheated coal stove in the tavern ignited the ceiling over the stove, and the fire soon spread throughout the frame building; it was owned by T.J. Dunlap, a Cape Girardeau barber.
CAIRO, Ill. -- The Sprague, largest stern-wheel towboat in the world, will turn its paddles again for the first time in two years on Jan. 15, 1923, when it will leave for the South, according to Capt. Tom L. Faudree; the Sprague has been in the bone yard at East Cairo since the Aluminum Ore Co., of East St. Louis, Illinois, sold parts of its barges and closed the plant in Biloxi, Arkansas; while Faudree didn't announce into what trade the boat will be placed, it is understood it will transport oil from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Memphis, Tennessee, for the Standard Oil Co.
Fred Mabeuse, recorder of deeds of Bollinger County, has been named chief deputy collector of the Internal Revenue Department, with headquarters in Cape Girardeau; he will succeed John H. Richardson, who held the place for several years, an appointee of a Democratic administration.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
