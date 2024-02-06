Out of the past: Dec. 28

1997

Scriptural Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3605 County Road 635, has installed a new stained-glass window in its bell tower; the window depicts an angel announcing Christ's birth to the shepherds; it was installed by Parsons' Stained Glass Co.

The University of Missouri-Columbia Tiger football team won't be the only MU students playing in the Holiday Bowl on Monday in San Diego; more than 200 members of the Marching Mizzou band will play in the first bowl game MU has attended in 14 years; Trent Redfearn and Chrissie Conklin, both of Cape Girardeau, are performing with the band at various times throughout the weekend; on game day, they will march in the Holiday Bowl parade, participate in the "Battle of the Bands" after the parade, appear at tailgate parties and perform in pre-game and halftime shows.

1972

JEFFERSON CITY -- Bids are to be opened today on a new highway patrol headquarters site near Sikeston, Missouri, but no contract can to let under an order of Circuit Judge John Conley of Columbia, Missouri; he issued a temporary injunction yesterday to prevent the patrol superintendent, Col. E.I. "Mike" Hockaday, and the state director of planning and construction, John D. Paulus, from entering into any contract for the new Troop E headquarters building until a final decision in the case.

While most federal and state offices in the area are closed today -- proclaimed by President Nixon a national day of mourning for former President Harry S. Truman -- it's business as usual at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson; Clarence W. Suedekum of Cape Girardeau, chief administrator of the county as presiding judge of the County Court, decided the courthouse would remain open despite the presidential proclamation.