Out of the past: Dec. 28

1995

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- And then there were three; after months of collecting 30 resumes and cover letters, the Perry County School District board has narrowed its search for a new superintendent to three candidates: Dan Roe of Pittsburg, Kansas, Rex Miller of Westphalia, Missouri, and Dan Tallent of Cape Girardeau; Tallent, who is principal at Cape Girardeau Central High School, announced his resignation last month.

The future shape of Southeast Missouri State University will be addressed in a campus master plan that will map out everything from parking to directional signs; the university is paying consultants about $90,000 to develop a master plan that will spell out the school's physical needs for the next 20 years and recommend improvements; work on the plan began in October, and a final report will be presented to the board in late June.

1970

The jingle of coins in the business fountain and the peal of Christmas bells has subsided in the aftermath of what most Cape Girardeau retailers say was a record holiday season; not until the state's Department of Revenue compiles and releases figures on the garnered sales tax will the actual impact of the year's biggest spending spree be known, but virtually all merchants here agree it equaled and many openly tabbed it as the best ever of many such events.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Acting Sheriff Marvin J. Lukefahr, receiving more than 60% of the votes cast in a three-way race, is elected Perry County sheriff in a special election; he defeats Frances S. O'Brien and Leroy Brewer, and will fill the unexpired term of the late Sheriff S.J. Zahner.