Out of the past: Dec. 28

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- And then there were three; after months of collecting 30 resumes and cover letters, the Perry County School District board has narrowed its search for a new superintendent to three candidates: Dan Roe of Pittsburg, Kansas, Rex Miller of Westphalia, Missouri, and Dan Tallent of Cape Girardeau; Tallent, who is principal at Cape Girardeau Central High School, announced his resignation last month.
The future shape of Southeast Missouri State University will be addressed in a campus master plan that will map out everything from parking to directional signs; the university is paying consultants about $90,000 to develop a master plan that will spell out the school's physical needs for the next 20 years and recommend improvements; work on the plan began in October, and a final report will be presented to the board in late June.
The jingle of coins in the business fountain and the peal of Christmas bells has subsided in the aftermath of what most Cape Girardeau retailers say was a record holiday season; not until the state's Department of Revenue compiles and releases figures on the garnered sales tax will the actual impact of the year's biggest spending spree be known, but virtually all merchants here agree it equaled and many openly tabbed it as the best ever of many such events.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Acting Sheriff Marvin J. Lukefahr, receiving more than 60% of the votes cast in a three-way race, is elected Perry County sheriff in a special election; he defeats Frances S. O'Brien and Leroy Brewer, and will fill the unexpired term of the late Sheriff S.J. Zahner.
Cong. Orville Zimmerman, in Cape Girardeau yesterday for a special meeting of the State College Board of Regents, and who, with Mrs. Zimmerman, remained overnight visiting friends, says "everything possible" is being done to secure the location of the proposed 1,000-bed veterans' hospital in Southeast Missouri; the Veterans Administration recently announced Poplar Bluff as the site of a 200-bed veterans hospital.
Flat River and Elvins, two St. Francois League teams, and the College High Preps and Caruthersville will headline the semi-final bill of the holiday basketball tournament in Houck Field House tonight; Cape Girardeau Central was defeated last night by Flat River, 32-28, and the Preps eliminated Sikeston, 35-24.
Ralph Brissenden is back from a trip to Chicago, where he closed a deal with A.G. Spalding & Co. to supply 400,000 baseball bats to be delivered next season; Brissenden figured if he didn't get this contract, it would be necessary for him to keep his plant in north Cape Girardeau closed down.
The Rotary Club has its first Christmas festival in the evening, and it is a typical Rotary affair; dinner is served in the Elks Ballroom, and each table is decorated with a lighted Christmas tree and other holiday ornaments; Gene Hart, chairman of the entertainment committee, presides.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
