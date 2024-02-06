Out of the past: Dec. 28

1993

A gasoline tanker truck loaded with 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned yesterday morning on Cape Girardeau County Route C, about one mile south of New Wells; about 8,000 gallons of gasoline spilled from the truck, but there was no explosion or fire; the driver is in fair condition at a local hospital.

A St. Louis truck driver was injured yesterday in a chemical spill at the Biokyowa plant along Nash Road; he was treated and released from a local hospital after he inhaled fumes from a hydrochloric acid spill; about 1,900 gallons of the chemical spilled.

1968

Cape Girardeau City Manager Paul F. Frederick, who came under fire yesterday morning when backed-up sewers caused flooding of basements in the Landgraf Subdivision and nearby Howell Street, says that if the residents had placed drain plugs in their basements, there would have been much less flooding; there are no storm sewers in that area, and the heavy rains in the two-hour period caused the lines to back up.

A trace of snow falls in Cape Girardeau in the morning, following 2.73 inches of rain yesterday; the snow is a light blanket at Jackson, not quite enough to cover grass or stick to streets.