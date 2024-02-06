Out of the past: Dec. 28

1992

Cape Girardeau County, already heralded for its financial stability in tight economic times, will come through 1992 in even stronger condition; that means the county's capital trust account balance -- a fund for emergencies and capital improvements -- will top the $3 million mark, employees will receive about a 5.5 percent pay increase and the county's financial outlook continues to look bright.

A pair of small earthquakes rattled Southeast Missouri early yesterday, shaking residents awake but apparently causing no damage; the first quake occurred at 4:13 a.m. and measured 3.5 on the Richter scale; it was followed 70 seconds later by a second temblor measuring 3.3.

1967

The season's first snowfall coats Cape Girardeau in white and brings out the snow-removal implements; the snow began falling in the area yesterday afternoon, prompting traffic jams and fender benders; this snow amounts to an inch in the city, well below the predicted 4 inches; but it's the thin coating of ice beneath the snow that caused the hazardous driving conditions.

Cape Girardeau streets having hills satisfactory for sledding are barricaded early in the afternoon to give youngsters a chance to enjoy the snowy sport; streets blocked off are Adeline Avenue from Susan Lane west to West Rodney Drive; Albert Rasche Drive from Randol Avenue west to David Street, and Briarwood Drive from Perryville Road to Sherwood Drive.