Out of the past: Dec. 28

A second candidate has filed for mayor of Scott City; Rodney Holloway, a Scott City businessman, filed late in the week for the seat; Larry Forhan filed for the mayor's seat, being vacated by Shirley Young, earlier this month.
Several businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau were without water for more than three hours yesterday when a "fire line" developed a leak in the 100 block of North Main Street; Union Electric water department workers were called to the site when water was observed shooting up from the street; portions of Main, Spanish and Water streets were closed to traffic while repairs were made.
FUCHU AS, Japan -- Lt. Gen. Seth J. McKee, formerly of Illmo and Cape Girardeau, commander of U.S. Forces Japan and the Fifth Air Force, has been presented a second Oak Leaf Cluster to the nation's highest service award, the Legion of Merit, by the commander-in-chief of Pacific Air Forces; the award covered the period Aug. 1, 1965, to July 31, 1966, when McKee was director of plans and assistant deputy chief of staff, plans and operations for Joint Chiefs of Staff matters.
Seven trained police dogs, part of the Cape Girardeau Police Department's canine unit, aren't being used because of a shortage of handlers.
Adj. Elof Anderson, Salvation Army Corps officer, is the guest speaker at the morning services at Grace Methodist Church; he speaks in the absence of the pastor, the Rev. William H. Wolfe, who with members of his family is out of town for a holiday visit with relatives.
Fire, originating in the vicinity of the furnace in the basement and seeking the vertical outlet of a clothes chute and stairway, virtually destroys the home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles A. Himmelberger, 325 N. Sprigg St., in the morning; burning from 8:30 a.m. until early afternoon, flames gut the interior and burn away the roof.
It is reported Mayor F.A. Kage has decided not to have the wood blocks that were washed out on Broadway put back, and a city wagon is at work hauling the scattered paving blocks away; it is said a gang of men will take up all the blocks on Broadway between Lorimier and Fountain streets and leave the 4- to 6-inch concrete base exposed; this base should easily stand any traffic or wear.
Dr. Stephen A. Mayfield, 60, a member of the Mayfield family of doctors and one of the best known men in Southeast Missouri, died suddenly at his home in Fornfelt yesterday; Mayfield was born Aug. 25, 1856, in Marble Hill, Missouri, the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Washington Mayfield, farmers.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.