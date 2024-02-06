Out of the past: Dec. 28

1991

A second candidate has filed for mayor of Scott City; Rodney Holloway, a Scott City businessman, filed late in the week for the seat; Larry Forhan filed for the mayor's seat, being vacated by Shirley Young, earlier this month.

Several businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau were without water for more than three hours yesterday when a "fire line" developed a leak in the 100 block of North Main Street; Union Electric water department workers were called to the site when water was observed shooting up from the street; portions of Main, Spanish and Water streets were closed to traffic while repairs were made.

1966

FUCHU AS, Japan -- Lt. Gen. Seth J. McKee, formerly of Illmo and Cape Girardeau, commander of U.S. Forces Japan and the Fifth Air Force, has been presented a second Oak Leaf Cluster to the nation's highest service award, the Legion of Merit, by the commander-in-chief of Pacific Air Forces; the award covered the period Aug. 1, 1965, to July 31, 1966, when McKee was director of plans and assistant deputy chief of staff, plans and operations for Joint Chiefs of Staff matters.

Seven trained police dogs, part of the Cape Girardeau Police Department's canine unit, aren't being used because of a shortage of handlers.