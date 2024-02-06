Out of the past: Dec. 27

1997

Kadin Boardman, 20, of Jackson and his 17-year-old brother, Cimarron, make up one of 800-plus teams vying in a team roping competition this weekend at Flickerwood Arena; ropers are here from eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee; the top team will drive away with cash and a horse trailer.

Passenger totals at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport soared out of the stratosphere during the first two months of the quarter which ends Dec. 31; “Enplanements have been up all year. But the totals of the past two months have to be among the best in history,” says Bruce Loy, airport manager; more than 1,000 boardings were reported in October, at 1,082, and the count was even better in November, with 1,110 passengers.

1972

Missouri Utilities Co. announces it will draw the strings a little tighter on its natural gas supply in an effort to provide continued service to current customers; effective Jan. 1, 1973, the company won’t connect any new natural gas customers excepting those residences and small commercial buildings under construction on that date.

Southeast Missouri farmers, burdened by millions of dollars of crop losses this fall, shouldn’t expect much financial help from the Nixon administration; President Nixon orders a shutoff of emergency disaster loans to farmers, saying it’s another move to hold federal spending to the $250 billion ceiling he has imposed.