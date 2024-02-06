Out of the past: Dec. 27

1996

The trappings of Christmas disappear quickly; even the trees don't stay up long; area residents discarded Christmas trees at Arena Park yesterday in what has become an annual holiday ritual; each year, the city of Cape Girardeau provides a site in the southeast corner of the park for people to drop of their trees; the Missouri Conservation Department takes most of them and sinks them in area lakes as fish habitat.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, opening-round play in the top bracket of the 52nd annual University High School Christmas Tournament sets up a quarterfinal clash between two intense, longtime Cape Girardeau County rivals; both Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson rolled past over-matched foes at the Show Me Center yesterday; the fourth-seeded Tigers drilled No. 13 Oak Ridge, 79-40, while the fifth-seeded Indians disposed of No. 12 Leopold, 62-33.

1971

The jingle of cash registers continues as shoppers take advantage of after-holiday sales following one of the biggest Christmas shopping seasons ever, Cape Girardeau merchants report; it's also a day for exchanging gifts too big, too little or, perhaps, the wrong color.

Two property owners in the Hobbs Chapel area north of Cape Girardeau have filed suit in Circuit Court seeking an injunction against City Sanitation Inc. to prevent the company from operating a dump near them; filing suit were John K. Holcomb and Samuel D. Shrum; the suit says Holcomb has a home on land near the proposed dump, while Shrum has plans to build a home in close proximity to the planned dump.