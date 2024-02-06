Out of the past: Dec. 27

Retiring Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Gene Huckstep praised his colleagues, other county officials and employees for their dedication yesterday as he delivered his final budget address; Huckstep, the county's chief budget officer, read a three-page message at a public hearing on the budget before joining Commissioners E.C. Younghouse and Larry Bock in giving unanimous approval to the document.
Cape Girardeau City Councilman Richard Eggimann says the council should scrap the idea of a transportation sales tax rather than wait for voters to bury it; in a letter to his fellow councilmen, Eggimann urged his colleagues to immediately reject the proposal.
Cape Girardeau County will begin making microfilm recordings of documents beginning Jan. 1, County Recorder Leonard J. Schumacher reports; the recorder's office receives microfilming equipment in the morning and is in the process of training in its operation; the microfilming is expected to save both space and money for the county.
BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Thomas R. Gilmore says County Collector Aubrey Michael has yet to increase his bond by $300,000; the County Court on Dec. 19 ordered the collector to raise his present bond from $450,000 to $750,000.
A light rain, freezing as it falls, covers everything with ice over a broad region in the morning, tying up all bus traffic between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, and on all but one of the shorter lines operating out of the city, leaving about 200 passengers stranded in local terminals; traffic on highways and city streets, reduced to a bare minimum, maintains only a crawling pace; heavier ice is reported north of Cape Girardeau.
Robert Hines, who was teaching at Franklin School, has been released from his contract by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education and is to report at Jefferson Barracks today for induction into military service.
Boat agent Irvin Albert is advised by long distance telephone from Commerce, Missouri, that the ice gorge there broke during the night; it is believed that if the present weather prevails for a few more days, all the ice will be carried away and the Mississippi River will again be free for travel.
Pearl Sides, a prominent farmer of near Oriole, comes to Cape Girardeau to purchase a piano for his fine new home, which he has just occupied; the Lorberg Company fills his wants.
Sharon K. Sanders
