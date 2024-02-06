Out of the past: Dec. 27

1994

Retiring Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Gene Huckstep praised his colleagues, other county officials and employees for their dedication yesterday as he delivered his final budget address; Huckstep, the county's chief budget officer, read a three-page message at a public hearing on the budget before joining Commissioners E.C. Younghouse and Larry Bock in giving unanimous approval to the document.

Cape Girardeau City Councilman Richard Eggimann says the council should scrap the idea of a transportation sales tax rather than wait for voters to bury it; in a letter to his fellow councilmen, Eggimann urged his colleagues to immediately reject the proposal.

1969

Cape Girardeau County will begin making microfilm recordings of documents beginning Jan. 1, County Recorder Leonard J. Schumacher reports; the recorder's office receives microfilming equipment in the morning and is in the process of training in its operation; the microfilming is expected to save both space and money for the county.

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Thomas R. Gilmore says County Collector Aubrey Michael has yet to increase his bond by $300,000; the County Court on Dec. 19 ordered the collector to raise his present bond from $450,000 to $750,000.