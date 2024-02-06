Out of the past: Dec. 27

Because of Senate Bill 530, Missourians can no longer drag unwanted Christmas trees to the city dump; however, Girardeans can haul their trees to a special site in Arena Park, where they will be "recycled," used for fish habitat in area ponds and lakes, or ground into landscaping mulch that will be made available to residents.
The Goose Creek bridge on Old Cape Rock Road near the closed Kasten Building Center in Jackson is scheduled to be replaced in late 1994; although the existing span is still in good condition, it restricts the flow of water when flooding occurs on the creek.
Heavy rain early in the morning cause water to back into the basements of a number of homes in the Landgraf Subdivision area east of West Cape Rock Drive; residents are quite perturbed, and there is talk of taking legal against the city.
Fire chief Carl Lewis has announced recent staff promotions and the hiring of two new probationary firemen, bringing the force up to full strength at 35 men; promoted to assistant fire chief was Eugene Hindman; promoted to fire captain were Don E. Smith and Frank L. Moore; Capt. Charles C. Benton has been made dispatcher of fire crew number one; new hires are James D. Niswonger and David W. Suttles.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Fire of undetermined origin Christmas night destroyed one of two hangars at the Harvey Parks Airport satellite field at Matthews, Missouri, and a number of airplanes housed in the building; the planes destroyed were primary training planes owned by the Army Air Forces and used in the training program at the local field.
Pfc. Weldon E. "Buck" Bucy, 20, is missing in action in the North African war theater, the War Department advises his wife; he has been missing since Nov. 26.
Cape Girardeau city officials announce the Spanish influenza ban will be lifted at midnight; tomorrow, the usual life of the city will be resumed, although all homes in which there is influenza will be expected to obey the laws regarding isolation from others.
Cpl. Lyn Nevins, a member of Company L, the militia company recruited in Cape Girardeau a year ago last August and which won many honors in France, especially in the fight at the Argonne Forest, arrived in Cape Girardeau yesterday to spend a 10-day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Amon Nevins; he is the first member of Company L to return to Cape Girardeau, having been invalided home because of wounds sustained in the Argonne Forest fight on Sept. 29.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.