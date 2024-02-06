Out of the past: Dec. 27

1993

Because of Senate Bill 530, Missourians can no longer drag unwanted Christmas trees to the city dump; however, Girardeans can haul their trees to a special site in Arena Park, where they will be "recycled," used for fish habitat in area ponds and lakes, or ground into landscaping mulch that will be made available to residents.

The Goose Creek bridge on Old Cape Rock Road near the closed Kasten Building Center in Jackson is scheduled to be replaced in late 1994; although the existing span is still in good condition, it restricts the flow of water when flooding occurs on the creek.

1968

Heavy rain early in the morning cause water to back into the basements of a number of homes in the Landgraf Subdivision area east of West Cape Rock Drive; residents are quite perturbed, and there is talk of taking legal against the city.

Fire chief Carl Lewis has announced recent staff promotions and the hiring of two new probationary firemen, bringing the force up to full strength at 35 men; promoted to assistant fire chief was Eugene Hindman; promoted to fire captain were Don E. Smith and Frank L. Moore; Capt. Charles C. Benton has been made dispatcher of fire crew number one; new hires are James D. Niswonger and David W. Suttles.