Out of the past: Dec. 27

1992

Richard D. McClure has accepted the position as minister of education and youth at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; before coming here, he served at Westport Road Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky.

When Alfred C. Sikes steps down as Federal Communications Commission chairman next month, he will leave a legacy of deregulation of the communications industry and a commitment to decency on the airwaves; the latter has been exemplified by his strong stand against "shock jock" Howard Stern; 53-year-old Sikes was born in Cape Girardeau and grew up in Sikeston, Missouri.

1967

Telephone company construction crews begin placing a cable underground at Broadway, which will reach its terminus about April 1 near Neelys Landing and will provide improved telephone service for a large number of Cape Girardeau and county residents

A municipal civic center-library complex, costing more than $1,000,000, would be developed along Themis Street west of Lorimier Street under proposals of Bartholomew and Associates, the firm preparing a master plan for Cape Girardeau; the plan calls for construction of the complex on the south side of Themis Street between Lorimier and Fountain streets and on the north side of the street west of Fountain Street.