Out of the past: Dec. 26

1996

Santa delivered about 30 parcels and Express Mail in Cape Girardeau yesterday; mail carrier Jimmie Roberts of Chaffee, Missouri, donned the red suit, white beard and black gloves and boots to make the holiday deliveries.

One minute it's sleeting, the next snowing, and the next raining; then it changes back to snow; it least it seems that way to Don Semancik of Midwest Weather Inc., as he observes the morning's rapidly changing precipitation; motorists slide on slick roads in Cape Girardeau after less than a quarter of an inch of sleet mixed with rain and snow falls early in the day; snow follows, but doesn't accumulate.

1971

The Salvation Army and other organizations helped make Christmas merry for less-fortunate families in the area; Capt. Eugene Harris, corps officer, says the Salvation Army distributed 470 baskets of food to provide Christmas dinner for 1,947 persons; Mrs. Clarence W. Suedekum and Ida Daume, in charge of toys for the Army, report 7,104 toys and 500 pounds of candy were given out in the baskets or at parties for underprivileged children.

Construction start on a major project marks the final days of the old year in Cape Girardeau; preliminary work has begun on Cape LaCroix Apartments, a 12-building complex on Bloomfield Road representing an investment of more than $2 million; the dozen two-story Spanish style buildings will range in size from eight to 12 apartments, the apartment sizes ranging from one to three bedrooms.