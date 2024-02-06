All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsDecember 26, 2019
Out of the past: Dec. 26
Faced with disposing of live Christmas trees, Cape Girardeans can no longer leave the yuletide symbol at the curb for the city to collect; Senate Bill 530 has banished Christmas trees from the city dump; instead, Cape Girardeau will open a special site in Arena Park, where residents may drop off trees; they will be "recycled" -- used for fish habitats in area ponds and lakes, or ground into landscaping mulch...

1994

Faced with disposing of live Christmas trees, Cape Girardeans can no longer leave the yuletide symbol at the curb for the city to collect; Senate Bill 530 has banished Christmas trees from the city dump; instead, Cape Girardeau will open a special site in Arena Park, where residents may drop off trees; they will be "recycled" -- used for fish habitats in area ponds and lakes, or ground into landscaping mulch.

Benjamin F. Lewis has joined a Cape Girardeau law firm; Raymond H. Vogel, John a. Layton and Lewis have announced the formation of Vogel, Layton & Lewis, L.L.C., for the practice of law; the firm, formerly Vogel & Layton, is at 220 N. Lorimier St.

1969

Girardeans enjoyed a white Christmas; for the sixth year in this decade, snow covered the ground in Cape Girardeau Christmas morning; but it was the first time in a number of years the white flakes fell Christmas Eve, beckoning those arising on the holiday to a picturesque outdoors; after opening gifts, many Girardeans donned boots, gloves, heavy coats and headgear to build snowmen, participate in snowball fights and enjoy a sled ride.

Citing rising costs of supplies, equipment, food and salaries, administrators of Cape Girardeau's two hospitals announce rate increases to become effective Jan. 1; Sister M. Virgilia of Saint Francis Hospital and James R. Stricker of Southeast Hospital say the increase will be $4 per day for semiprivate accommodations and an average of $5 per day for private rooms.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1944

William T. Foeste of Cape Girardeau had a narrow escape Sunday afternoon, when a small marine plywood boat in which he and his son, Clyde Foeste, were riding was swamped by the current as it went through a pile dike in the Mississippi River, a mile south of the traffic bridge; the elder Foeste was thrown into the swift current, but his son managed to grab a piling and pull himself clear without getting wet; only with difficulty was Clyde able to reach his father, numbed by the cold water, and pull him to safety.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Pfc. Joy E. Mouser, 26, was killed in action in Germany Dec. 10, the War Department advises his family; he was serving with an infantry unit attached to the First Army.

1919

The International Shoe factory on Main Street will re-open Monday morning, says plant superintendent D.B. Smith; the factory closed down Dec. 5 because of the shortage of coal; about two-thirds of the regular work force will be called back to work.

Howard Perry, well-known horseman of Memphis, Tennessee, is the guest of Ben M. Green, the Cape Girardeau livestock and horse and mule dealer; Perry is known to many here, as he has raced horses at the annual fair for the past five years.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy