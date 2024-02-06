Out of the past: Dec. 26

Faced with disposing of live Christmas trees, Cape Girardeans can no longer leave the yuletide symbol at the curb for the city to collect; Senate Bill 530 has banished Christmas trees from the city dump; instead, Cape Girardeau will open a special site in Arena Park, where residents may drop off trees; they will be "recycled" -- used for fish habitats in area ponds and lakes, or ground into landscaping mulch.
Benjamin F. Lewis has joined a Cape Girardeau law firm; Raymond H. Vogel, John a. Layton and Lewis have announced the formation of Vogel, Layton & Lewis, L.L.C., for the practice of law; the firm, formerly Vogel & Layton, is at 220 N. Lorimier St.
Girardeans enjoyed a white Christmas; for the sixth year in this decade, snow covered the ground in Cape Girardeau Christmas morning; but it was the first time in a number of years the white flakes fell Christmas Eve, beckoning those arising on the holiday to a picturesque outdoors; after opening gifts, many Girardeans donned boots, gloves, heavy coats and headgear to build snowmen, participate in snowball fights and enjoy a sled ride.
Citing rising costs of supplies, equipment, food and salaries, administrators of Cape Girardeau's two hospitals announce rate increases to become effective Jan. 1; Sister M. Virgilia of Saint Francis Hospital and James R. Stricker of Southeast Hospital say the increase will be $4 per day for semiprivate accommodations and an average of $5 per day for private rooms.
William T. Foeste of Cape Girardeau had a narrow escape Sunday afternoon, when a small marine plywood boat in which he and his son, Clyde Foeste, were riding was swamped by the current as it went through a pile dike in the Mississippi River, a mile south of the traffic bridge; the elder Foeste was thrown into the swift current, but his son managed to grab a piling and pull himself clear without getting wet; only with difficulty was Clyde able to reach his father, numbed by the cold water, and pull him to safety.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Pfc. Joy E. Mouser, 26, was killed in action in Germany Dec. 10, the War Department advises his family; he was serving with an infantry unit attached to the First Army.
The International Shoe factory on Main Street will re-open Monday morning, says plant superintendent D.B. Smith; the factory closed down Dec. 5 because of the shortage of coal; about two-thirds of the regular work force will be called back to work.
Howard Perry, well-known horseman of Memphis, Tennessee, is the guest of Ben M. Green, the Cape Girardeau livestock and horse and mule dealer; Perry is known to many here, as he has raced horses at the annual fair for the past five years.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
