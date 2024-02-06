Out of the past: Dec. 26

1994

Faced with disposing of live Christmas trees, Cape Girardeans can no longer leave the yuletide symbol at the curb for the city to collect; Senate Bill 530 has banished Christmas trees from the city dump; instead, Cape Girardeau will open a special site in Arena Park, where residents may drop off trees; they will be "recycled" -- used for fish habitats in area ponds and lakes, or ground into landscaping mulch.

Benjamin F. Lewis has joined a Cape Girardeau law firm; Raymond H. Vogel, John a. Layton and Lewis have announced the formation of Vogel, Layton & Lewis, L.L.C., for the practice of law; the firm, formerly Vogel & Layton, is at 220 N. Lorimier St.

1969

Girardeans enjoyed a white Christmas; for the sixth year in this decade, snow covered the ground in Cape Girardeau Christmas morning; but it was the first time in a number of years the white flakes fell Christmas Eve, beckoning those arising on the holiday to a picturesque outdoors; after opening gifts, many Girardeans donned boots, gloves, heavy coats and headgear to build snowmen, participate in snowball fights and enjoy a sled ride.

Citing rising costs of supplies, equipment, food and salaries, administrators of Cape Girardeau's two hospitals announce rate increases to become effective Jan. 1; Sister M. Virgilia of Saint Francis Hospital and James R. Stricker of Southeast Hospital say the increase will be $4 per day for semiprivate accommodations and an average of $5 per day for private rooms.