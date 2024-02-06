Out of the past: Dec. 25

A simple plan to create luminaries at a Christmas Eve services has turned into a tradition at New McKendree Church; members of the congregation and the community gathered on the morning of Christmas eve to create the luminaries used for evening services; the luminaries are dedicated in honor of a relative or loved one who has died; the idea started when the Rev. Scott Lohse lost a family member and has continued for two years.
Happy Hollow Tavern at Oriole burned Thursday morning; the building was a total loss, but East County Fire Protection District firefighters were able to save a mobile home next to the building.
Christmas baskets filled to overflowing with good things to eat were distributed yesterday by the Salvation Army; approximately 300 to 400 baskets were given away to less fortunate families; thanks to the success of the Salvation Army's canned food drive, each sack contained 12 canned good items, as well as fruits and vegetables, beef and chicken, milk, bread and various sweet treats.
The white Christmas Bing Crosby croons about and people here expected doesn't materialize, as rainfall washes away the last vestiges of Wednesday's snowfall; with the ice and snow gone from streets, the region celebrates the holiday safely, with few accidents and no fatalities; the Highway Patrol reports the lowest Christmas traffic count in at least the past years, attributing the positive statistics to the roads being less crowded because of lower speed limits and gasoline stations being closed Sunday and today.
A Christmas Matins service at 6 a.m. is among the holiday observances held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau; the processional is "Savior of the Nation," after which Walther League members sing "Silent Night"; the Rev. F.H. Melzer, pastor, offers the sermon; a second service is at 10 a.m. and two more in the evening will include a children's service.
All charges will be "on the house" to the first Christmas baby born at Southeast Hospital, according to hospital superintendent Herbert S. Wright; the free service will include delivery room, anesthetic, room and board and medication for both mother and child; a similar gift will be awarded the first baby born at Southeast in the new year.
Record-breaking crowds fill Cape Girardeau churches in the evening to attend Christmas programs; Christ Evangelical Church is crowded to capacity, with 400 persons filling a space comfortably seating 300; Trinity Lutheran Church is also filled at each of three services; St. Vincent's and St. Mary's Catholic churches were crowded at their midnight Masses on Monday, dozens of Protestants being in the congregations; the hall of the Salvation Army on Themis Street is taxed to capacity by youngsters and adults at the regular Christmas tree festival there in the evening.
Mr. and Mrs. William Heise entertain with a dinner party at their home on Lacy Street, the house being decorated in keeping with the holidays; guests are Mr. and Mrs. Earl Watkins and children; Mr. and Mrs. Charles Watkins and Dale Watkins of Oran, Missouri; Mr. and Mrs. Joe Smith and children; Mr. and Mrs. M.W. Gholson, Bess Gholson, Mary Gholson and Webster Gholson of Jackson; Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Rau; Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Heise and son, Roy B.; Mr and Mrs. T.R. Morgan; Mrs. Ollie Zimmerman; Eileen Boss, Edna Boss and Paul Rau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
