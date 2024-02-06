Out of the past: Dec. 25

1998

A simple plan to create luminaries at a Christmas Eve services has turned into a tradition at New McKendree Church; members of the congregation and the community gathered on the morning of Christmas eve to create the luminaries used for evening services; the luminaries are dedicated in honor of a relative or loved one who has died; the idea started when the Rev. Scott Lohse lost a family member and has continued for two years.

Happy Hollow Tavern at Oriole burned Thursday morning; the building was a total loss, but East County Fire Protection District firefighters were able to save a mobile home next to the building.

1973

Christmas baskets filled to overflowing with good things to eat were distributed yesterday by the Salvation Army; approximately 300 to 400 baskets were given away to less fortunate families; thanks to the success of the Salvation Army's canned food drive, each sack contained 12 canned good items, as well as fruits and vegetables, beef and chicken, milk, bread and various sweet treats.

The white Christmas Bing Crosby croons about and people here expected doesn't materialize, as rainfall washes away the last vestiges of Wednesday's snowfall; with the ice and snow gone from streets, the region celebrates the holiday safely, with few accidents and no fatalities; the Highway Patrol reports the lowest Christmas traffic count in at least the past years, attributing the positive statistics to the roads being less crowded because of lower speed limits and gasoline stations being closed Sunday and today.