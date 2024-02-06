Out of the past: Dec. 25

1996

Instead of "Up on the rooftop, click, click, click," on Christmas Eve at one Cape Girardeau restaurant, it was "In through the window, smash, crash, bash," as a confused deer got trapped in Bessie's Restaurant & Smorgasbord, 3254 William St.; when police officers arrived around 3:30 p.m., they found a smashed front window and a 250-pound doe cornered in a storage closet in the kitchen; officers managed to corral the animal, and it was released in a secluded area west of town.

There have been no confirmed influenza cases in the immediate area, but many patients have "flu-like" symptoms -- aches, fever, chills, wheezing; emergency services at Southeast Hospital has seen a 30% increase of patients; Saint Francis Medical Center also reports an increase.

1971

The solemn closing of the Christmas novena preceded Mass at 11:40 last night at St. Mary's Cathedral; four Masses are celebrated this morning at the church; pastor is Monsignor Joseph H. Huels.

Mother nature provides more of an Easter setting than one of Christmas; temperatures were in the 60s yesterday and again today, and the promise is the same for Sunday; the lovely weather contributes to heavy traffic on Southeast Missouri roads.