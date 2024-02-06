Out of the past: Dec. 25

1994

A former Cape Girardeau resident was among the guests invited to the White House recently for the Pageant of Pace Reception, where Christmas decorations for 1994 were unveiled; Jack Komis, who now lives in Washington, D.C., helped design some of this year's White House decorations.

Capt. Elmer Trapp is confident the Salvation Army's Tree of Lights will meet its goal of $125,000; if that goal isn't met the next time kettles are checked on Tuesday, the campaign will be extended.

1969

Capt. Ralph Spicer, Salvation Army Corps officer, reports that as of Monday the Salvation Army had received $6,976.34 toward its Tree of Lights program and that $3,895.88 was called in during the telethon Saturday on KFVS-TV; these figures bring the total to $10,872.22, which is $1,372.22 over its goal.

Forty-three cartons containing 2,737 pounds of clothing were recently packed by the St. Mary's Cathedral Ladies as a part of the world clothing drive; Charlotte Nenninger was in charge of the project.