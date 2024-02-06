Out of the past: Dec. 25

1993

An early, 6 a.m. worship service is held at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau; the message is given by the new pastor, the Rev. Simon Perkins; an ordained pastor, Perkins has served 40 years as a full-time pastor in the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Ohio and New York.

While many people are at home enjoying Christmas with their families, skeleton crews of hard-working people staff essential, and some not-so-essential, businesses; perhaps the earliest to work Christmas morning are the crews of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, arriving at about 7 a.m. to relieve the Christmas Eve shift.

1968

Christmas Day. Services keyed to the holiday theme are conducted in a number of Cape Girardeau churches; some began the observance early with Christmas Eve services, including St. Vincent's Church and St. Mary's Cathedral, which each held a Midnight Mass.

L.W. Simmons, president of the State College Board of Regents, has been reappointed to a new, six-year term by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; Simmons, a Cape Girardeau savings and loan executive, has been a member of the college's governing body for 10 years.