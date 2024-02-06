Out of the past: Dec. 25

1992

Southeast Missourians awaken to a white blanket of Christmas snow, a surprise pleasing to most everyone except maybe the National Weather Service; the snow, which wasn't predicted in the forecast issued late Christmas Eve by the weather service in St. Louis, begins at 5 a.m. and continues until 11:15 a.m., leaving an accumulation of 1.1 inches at the airport.

Frank Nickell, professor of history and director of the Center for Regional History at Southeast Missouri State University, is the recipient of a 1992 Governor's Award for Excellence in teaching; the first time award was presented at the 1992 Governor's Conference on Higher Education in Kansas City.

1967

Many Christians in Cape Girardeau attend Christmas services, as the day of Christ's birth is celebrated; the holiday is observed with the traditional singing of hymns and Christmas carols at local churches.

Holidays seem to be the time for children to be born to Mr. and Mrs. J. Paul Brantley of Scott City; their daughter, Kimberly, is the only baby born in Cape Girardeau hospitals today; their first child, James Clifton, will be 4 years old on New Year's Day.