Out of the past: Dec. 25

Southeast Missourians awaken to a white blanket of Christmas snow, a surprise pleasing to most everyone except maybe the National Weather Service; the snow, which wasn't predicted in the forecast issued late Christmas Eve by the weather service in St. Louis, begins at 5 a.m. and continues until 11:15 a.m., leaving an accumulation of 1.1 inches at the airport.
Frank Nickell, professor of history and director of the Center for Regional History at Southeast Missouri State University, is the recipient of a 1992 Governor's Award for Excellence in teaching; the first time award was presented at the 1992 Governor's Conference on Higher Education in Kansas City.
Many Christians in Cape Girardeau attend Christmas services, as the day of Christ's birth is celebrated; the holiday is observed with the traditional singing of hymns and Christmas carols at local churches.
Holidays seem to be the time for children to be born to Mr. and Mrs. J. Paul Brantley of Scott City; their daughter, Kimberly, is the only baby born in Cape Girardeau hospitals today; their first child, James Clifton, will be 4 years old on New Year's Day.
The nation observes the second successive wartime Christmas; in Cape Girardeau stores, banks, the post office, factories and other business places are closed throughout the day; church programs help the faithful observe the holiday.
At the Salvation Army Hall on Spanish Street, a Christmas dinner is served 76 persons in the afternoon; most of those served are children; the feast includes 12 ducks, dressing, beans, peas, cranberries, potatoes, pickles, bread, coffee, milk and ice cream; Christmas carols are sung during the dinner.
Not for many a year has a Christmas Day in Cape Girardeau been furnished with such ideal weather; morning dawns with a thick coating of snow on the city, and throughout the morning at intervals large flakes continue to fall; it is much colder than the last few days, exactly the sort of weather to keep all at home with turkey and cigars and candy and toys.
The home of Professor C.J. Payne, a teacher at the Normal School, catches fire in the afternoon in some unknown manner, and considerable damage is done before the blaze is finally extinguished; the blaze starts in a closet.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
