Out of the past: Dec. 24

1997

The man sitting in a lawn chair in the Jackson City Hall vestibule at 5:45 yesterday morning was Alderman Larry Cunningham; on the first day of filing for the April 7 aldermanic election, the Ward 3 incumbent wanted to be first in line so his name would appear first on the ballot; but if Tuesday's filings hold, he missed some sleep needlessly; only incumbents filed for the four seats up for election on the Jackson Board of Aldermen; also filing for seats Tuesday were David Reiminger in Ward 2 and Fred Leimer in Ward 4; Alderman David Ludwig, who represents Ward 1, was out of town Tuesday but is expected to file for re-election today.

Notre Dame High School on Route K is on target for completion Aug. 1, 1998, school administrators said; school business manager Bob McGahan yesterday led an open house and tour of the building for media and school patrons; many of the rooms and indoor areas are double or triple the size of those at the old school, said McGahan, including a much larger chapel and a combination cafeteria and auditorium.

1972

A Christmas pilgrimage from 4 to 6 p.m. highlights the spiritual meaning of Christmas at St. Andrew Lutheran Church; during those hours, people engage in private prayer in the church sanctuary; at 7 p.m., the Sunday school Christmas service is held.

Wieser Motor Co., remodeling after a Sept. 12 fire which damaged its new home at 1725 N. Kingshighway, is back in full business operation; parts and display departments and the shop have been fully restored to handle service for the line of boats, motors, motorcycles and campers it retails.