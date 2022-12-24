Out of the past: Dec. 24

The man sitting in a lawn chair in the Jackson City Hall vestibule at 5:45 yesterday morning was Alderman Larry Cunningham; on the first day of filing for the April 7 aldermanic election, the Ward 3 incumbent wanted to be first in line so his name would appear first on the ballot; but if Tuesday's filings hold, he missed some sleep needlessly; only incumbents filed for the four seats up for election on the Jackson Board of Aldermen; also filing for seats Tuesday were David Reiminger in Ward 2 and Fred Leimer in Ward 4; Alderman David Ludwig, who represents Ward 1, was out of town Tuesday but is expected to file for re-election today.
Notre Dame High School on Route K is on target for completion Aug. 1, 1998, school administrators said; school business manager Bob McGahan yesterday led an open house and tour of the building for media and school patrons; many of the rooms and indoor areas are double or triple the size of those at the old school, said McGahan, including a much larger chapel and a combination cafeteria and auditorium.
A Christmas pilgrimage from 4 to 6 p.m. highlights the spiritual meaning of Christmas at St. Andrew Lutheran Church; during those hours, people engage in private prayer in the church sanctuary; at 7 p.m., the Sunday school Christmas service is held.
Wieser Motor Co., remodeling after a Sept. 12 fire which damaged its new home at 1725 N. Kingshighway, is back in full business operation; parts and display departments and the shop have been fully restored to handle service for the line of boats, motors, motorcycles and campers it retails.
A respiratory ailment, apparently a virus which has been prevalent in Cape Girardeau the past several weeks, appears to be somewhat on the wane; the malady, which resembles a cold, begins with nausea, a general aching sensation and low-grade fever; it's usually accompanied by a cough.
Workers yesterday finished pouring concrete for the two new vaults at the Farmers and Merchants Bank, and bricklayers will start the addition Monday; the project, which includes the construction of a 49-by-45-foot brick addition and a complete renovation of the interior of the present bank building at Sprigg and Good Hope streets, is progressing on schedule.
Plays and pageants depicting the birth of Christ and the symbolic meaning of the star of Bethlehem, which guided the wise men to the stable, are given in many of Cape Girardeau's churches; others have recitations and readings of the Christmas spirit, and songs representative of the day.
James W. Vandygraph, 56, foreman of a labor crew at the Cape Girardeau Portland Cement plant, is asphyxiated when a half-carload of coal he is assisting in unloading plunges into the coal hopper in which he is working at the plant at 8 a.m.; he is buried beneath the avalanche of coal and, in spite of a desperate fight to keep his head above the fuel, he is smothered.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
