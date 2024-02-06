Out of the past: Dec. 24

Missouri Gov.-elect Mel Carnahan spoke to the news media yesterday at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport during his first visit to Cape Girardeau since winning the election Nov. 3; in announcing the filling of four more staff positions, Carnahan made it clear he is focused on assembling the best team possible to work in his administration.
A Coast Guard investigation is underway to determine the cause of a head-on collision late Tuesday of two barge tows midstream in the Mississippi River, 22 miles north of Cape Girardeau; one barge loaded with scrap steel was partially sunk, and a tank barge carrying liquid fertilizer was damaged, spilling part of its cargo into the river.
The final Sunday of the Advent season is observed at Trinity Lutheran Church; the assistant pastor, the Rev. Jerry D. Ehrlich, gives the sermon "Joy, Anxiety, Peace" at all three morning worship services; in the evening, the traditional children's Christmas Eve service is presented, titled "The Cross in the Christmas Tree."
The Rev. and Mrs. J.B. Reynolds Marr have assumed the pastorate of the Assembly of God Church at Jackson, succeeding the Rev. W.C. Akins.
Mayor R.E. Beckman says Cape Girardeau may invite major- and minor-league baseball clubs to consider this city as a training site this spring; baseball clubs, because of transportation difficulties associated with war rationing, are seeking locations more accessible to the Midwest and East headquarters of most clubs.
High-school boys, who are 18 years old or older, may be deferred for military service until the end of May, if they make such request of the county draft board; the boys, if called for Selective Service, will be taken into the Army unless they make requests of the board for deferment until the school year is finished.
Dr. J.W. Berry, a Cape Girardeau physician, now first lieutenant in Uncle Sam's medical corps, is home to spend the Christmas holiday with his family; he expects to return to his duties at Camp Pike, Arkansas, on the first of the new year.
Postmaster Thomas J. Juden and his force intend to work all day Christmas, if necessary, to deliver the packages of Christmas cheer to their patrons; there will be one regular mail delivery in the morning, and the general delivery windows at the post office will be open from 10 to 11 a.m.; but every parcel post package of special delivery that comes in will be delivered, if it takes the men all day.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
