Out of the past: Dec. 24

1992

Missouri Gov.-elect Mel Carnahan spoke to the news media yesterday at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport during his first visit to Cape Girardeau since winning the election Nov. 3; in announcing the filling of four more staff positions, Carnahan made it clear he is focused on assembling the best team possible to work in his administration.

A Coast Guard investigation is underway to determine the cause of a head-on collision late Tuesday of two barge tows midstream in the Mississippi River, 22 miles north of Cape Girardeau; one barge loaded with scrap steel was partially sunk, and a tank barge carrying liquid fertilizer was damaged, spilling part of its cargo into the river.

1967

The final Sunday of the Advent season is observed at Trinity Lutheran Church; the assistant pastor, the Rev. Jerry D. Ehrlich, gives the sermon "Joy, Anxiety, Peace" at all three morning worship services; in the evening, the traditional children's Christmas Eve service is presented, titled "The Cross in the Christmas Tree."

The Rev. and Mrs. J.B. Reynolds Marr have assumed the pastorate of the Assembly of God Church at Jackson, succeeding the Rev. W.C. Akins.